Athens, GA

Athens events coming soon

Posted by 
Athens Times
Athens Times
 5 days ago

(ATHENS, GA) Athens is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Athens:

The Searchin Destroyers' - Hunger Anthem - Sailors and Ships

Athens, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Address: 285 West Washington St, Athens, GA 30601

The Searchin' Destroyers - Hunger Anthem - Sailors and Ships

Jameson Rodgers - Grew Up In The Country Tour

Athens, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Nov 11, 05:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Nov 11, 11:00 PM

Address: 215 N. Lumpkin St, Athens, GA 30601

Jameson Rodgers- November 18, 2021 All tickets for the previously scheduled date will be honored for the new show date.

Dylan Scott

Athens, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Dec 12, 05:30 PM

Ends at: Mon Dec 12, 11:00 PM

Address: 215 N. Lumpkin St, Athens, GA 30601

Dylan Scott with special guest KING CALAWAY - Georgia Theatre

Young Lambs Nursery Registration- August 29

Athens, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 498 Prince Avenue, Athens, GA 30601

Register by noon on Friday for the Young Lambs Nursery during the 10:30 am service on Sunday.

Pylon Reenactment Society & Elf Power special Double Bill!

Athens, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 231 Collins Industrial Blvd, Athens, GA 30601

Join us for an amazing fall co-bill with Pylon Reenactment Society and Elf Power on the outdoor mainstage at Southern Brewing Company!

Athens Times

Athens Times

Athens, GA
With Athens Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

