Fargo, ND

Coming soon: Fargo events

Fargo News Alert
Fargo News Alert
 5 days ago

(FARGO, ND) Fargo is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Fargo:

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

Fargo, ND

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 07:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Fargo, ND 58102

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

Sustainable Wellness a Workshop to Connect Back to Your Body

Fargo, ND

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Address: 225 4th Street North, Fargo, ND 58102

ONLINE EVENT!! Disrupt your diet mindset and be empowered around your food choices -> ->

The Vape And Get Cake Tour

Fargo, ND

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 11:00 PM

Address: 226 North Broadway Drive, #f2, Fargo, ND 58102

A Hip Hop and Rap event in Fargo, North Dakota. Headlined by L.H. and DBN Wayy

Fargo News Alert

Fargo News Alert

ABOUT

With Fargo News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

