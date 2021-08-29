Elgin events coming up
(ELGIN, IL) Elgin has a full slate of live events coming up.
With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.
Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.
These events are coming up in the Elgin area:
Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 PM
Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 07:30 PM
Address: 123 Main Street, Elgin, IL 60120
Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!
Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 08:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM
Address: 11N435 Muirhead Rd, Elgin, IL
Goat yoga classes include 30 minutes of yoga taught by a certified yoga instructor and 30 minutes of free time where you can pet the goats, take photos and chill with the goats on your yoga mat...
Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 04:00 AM
Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 07:00 PM
Address: 155 S Randall Rd, Elgin, IL
PRESENTED BY: Tunes For a Minute and Old Republic Kitchen + Bar https://www.facebook.com/tunesforaminute/ OPEN PATIO SETTING Old Republic Kitchen + Bar and their employees practice social...
Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 04:00 AM
Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 05:30 PM
Address: 270 N Grove Ave, Elgin, IL
Learn how to backup, store, and share photos with family and friends using Google Photos.
Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 07:00 PM
Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 08:00 PM
Address: 45 Symphony Way, Elgin, IL 60120
WHAT DOES HE KNOW? HOW DOES HE KNOW IT? Those are the questions you will be asking yourself after seeing Nolan Webster.
