Elgin, IL

Elgin events coming up

Elgin Updates
Elgin Updates
 5 days ago

(ELGIN, IL) Elgin has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Elgin area:

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

Elgin, IL

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 07:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Elgin, IL 60120

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

Goat Yoga - Reverse The Kerrs Farm, Elgin

Elgin, IL

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 11N435 Muirhead Rd, Elgin, IL

Goat yoga classes include 30 minutes of yoga taught by a certified yoga instructor and 30 minutes of free time where you can pet the goats, take photos and chill with the goats on your yoga mat...

Acoustic Events: Frank Liston at Old Republic Kitchen + Bar

Elgin, IL

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 155 S Randall Rd, Elgin, IL

PRESENTED BY: Tunes For a Minute and Old Republic Kitchen + Bar https://www.facebook.com/tunesforaminute/ OPEN PATIO SETTING Old Republic Kitchen + Bar and their employees practice social...

Google Photos

Elgin, IL

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 05:30 PM

Address: 270 N Grove Ave, Elgin, IL

Learn how to backup, store, and share photos with family and friends using Google Photos.

Nolan Webster - Chicago's Most Mysterious Person / Elgin Fringe Festival

Elgin, IL

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Address: 45 Symphony Way, Elgin, IL 60120

WHAT DOES HE KNOW? HOW DOES HE KNOW IT? Those are the questions you will be asking yourself after seeing Nolan Webster.

Elgin Updates

Elgin Updates

Elgin, IL
With Elgin Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

