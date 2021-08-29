Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Greenville, NC

Greenville calendar: What's coming up

Posted by 
Greenville Dispatch
Greenville Dispatch
 5 days ago

(GREENVILLE, NC) Greenville is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Greenville:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3syA4m_0bgT4NIJ00

2021 Greenville (NC) Alumni Kappa Alpha Psi Scholarship Golf Tournament

Greenville, NC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 08:30 AM

Address: 4950 Old Pactolus Road, Greenville, NC 27834

The Greenville (NC) Alumni Chapter is hosting a 4-man scramble style golf tournament to help fund the chapter's scholarship initiative.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BJ9fb_0bgT4NIJ00

Recharge

Greenville, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 01:15 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Address: 3380 Portertown Rd, Greenville, NC

HB Students are heading to Eastern Pines Church for a teen youth revival! Bus Leaves HBCC @ 4:15pm! Bring $$ for food!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HSBf3_0bgT4NIJ00

VIP Petcare at Pet Supplies Plus

Greenville, NC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 01:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Address: 950 Criswell Dr., Greenville, NC 27834

Community clinics provide affordable, convenient walk-in veterinary services. Event RSVPs, reservations or appointments are not accepted.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LDJm9_0bgT4NIJ00

YACHT LIFE WHITE AFFAIR 2021

Greenville, NC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 PM

Address: 303 Greenville Boulevard Southwest, Greenville, NC 27834

YACHT LIFE WHITE AFFAIR 2021 with DJ YOUNG WORLDWIDE

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Tuubp_0bgT4NIJ00

Back to the 90’s

Greenville, NC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 11:00 PM

Address: 303 Greenville Blvd SW, Greenville, NC 27834

Hottest party in Greenville. Doing it for the 90’s babies !!!! Live with DJ Mook

Learn More

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Greenville Dispatch

Greenville Dispatch

Greenville, NC
99
Followers
208
Post
15K+
Views
ABOUT

With Greenville Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Greenville, NC
Government
City
Greenville, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nc Hb Students#Eastern Pines Church#Criswell Dr
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

The Memo: Texas abortion law could haunt GOP

Anti-abortion activists celebrated Thursday after the Supreme Court declined to halt a Texas law that effectively prohibits almost all pregnancy terminations in the state. But Democrats believe it is Republicans who could prove to be on the losing side politically, now that abortion has been forced back onto center-stage. The...
PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga to step down

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Friday announced that he would be stepping down from his position as his approval ratings continued to fall due to his handling of the coronavirus pandemic. Suga, 72, said he would not contest the ruling party's leadership race in a few weeks, ahead of...
Public SafetyPosted by
NBC News

Former DA indicted for allegedly 'showing favor' to men accused of killing Ahmaud Arbery

A former Georgia district attorney was indicted by a grand jury Thursday for allegedly showing preference to the men accused of killing Ahmaud Arbery last year. Jaquelyn Lee Johnson was indicted on charges of violation of oath of public officer and obstruction of a police officer, Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr announced. Johnson served as Brunswick Judicial Circuit District Attorney when Arbery, a 25-year-old Black man, was shot last February. Johnson ultimately lost re-election in November.
EnvironmentPosted by
The Hill

Ida death toll climbs to at least 46 across Northeast

At least 46 people across the Northeast have died after the remnants of Hurricane Ida poured across the region, according to USA Today. New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy (D) announced Thursday that 23 individuals were reported dead in the storm, a majority of which were caught in their vehicles by flooding.

Comments / 0

Community Policy