Greenville calendar: What's coming up
(GREENVILLE, NC) Greenville is ready for live events.
With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.
Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.
Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Greenville:
Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:30 AM
Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 08:30 AM
Address: 4950 Old Pactolus Road, Greenville, NC 27834
The Greenville (NC) Alumni Chapter is hosting a 4-man scramble style golf tournament to help fund the chapter's scholarship initiative.
Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 01:15 AM
Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:30 PM
Address: 3380 Portertown Rd, Greenville, NC
HB Students are heading to Eastern Pines Church for a teen youth revival! Bus Leaves HBCC @ 4:15pm! Bring $$ for food!
Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 01:30 PM
Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 03:00 PM
Address: 950 Criswell Dr., Greenville, NC 27834
Community clinics provide affordable, convenient walk-in veterinary services. Event RSVPs, reservations or appointments are not accepted.
Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 PM
Address: 303 Greenville Boulevard Southwest, Greenville, NC 27834
YACHT LIFE WHITE AFFAIR 2021 with DJ YOUNG WORLDWIDE
Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 04:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 11:00 PM
Address: 303 Greenville Blvd SW, Greenville, NC 27834
Hottest party in Greenville. Doing it for the 90’s babies !!!! Live with DJ Mook
