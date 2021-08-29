What’s up Redding: Local events calendar

(REDDING, CA) Redding is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Redding area:

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles! Redding, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 07:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Redding, CA 96001

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles.

The Brothers Reed and Matt Hopper Redding, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 06:30 PM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 11:00 PM

Address: 1730 California Street, Redding, CA 96001

DOORS 6:30 | SHOW 7:30 | $10 TICKETS | ALL AGES

Tauren Wells - Children International Volunteers - Redding, CA Redding, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Nov 11, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Nov 11, 10:30 PM

Address: 700 Auditorium Dr, Redding, CA 96001

Come volunteer on the Tauren Wells Citizens of Heaven tour! Click the "Register" button to the right for more info!

A.I.M. ...Hit Your Mark! Redding, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 05:30 PM

Address: 5221 Cedars Road, Redding, CA 96001

Sat Sept 11th- Workshop "aim" to effectively mentor change to community through the power of your story. **Schedule subject to change**

Whiskerman Redding, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Nov 11, 12:00 AM

Address: 1730 California Street, Redding, CA 96001

DOORS 7PM | SHOW 8PM | $7 TICKETS | ALL AGES