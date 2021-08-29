What’s up Redding: Local events calendar
(REDDING, CA) Redding is ready for live events.
With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.
Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.
These events are coming up in the Redding area:
Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 PM
Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 07:30 PM
Address: 123 Main Street, Redding, CA 96001
Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles.
Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 06:30 PM
Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 11:00 PM
Address: 1730 California Street, Redding, CA 96001
DOORS 6:30 | SHOW 7:30 | $10 TICKETS | ALL AGES
Starts at: Sun Nov 11, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Sun Nov 11, 10:30 PM
Address: 700 Auditorium Dr, Redding, CA 96001
Come volunteer on the Tauren Wells Citizens of Heaven tour! Click the "Register" button to the right for more info!
Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 05:30 PM
Address: 5221 Cedars Road, Redding, CA 96001
Sat Sept 11th- Workshop "aim" to effectively mentor change to community through the power of your story. **Schedule subject to change**
Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 07:00 PM
Ends at: Sun Nov 11, 12:00 AM
Address: 1730 California Street, Redding, CA 96001
DOORS 7PM | SHOW 8PM | $7 TICKETS | ALL AGES
Comments / 0