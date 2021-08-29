Cancel
Charlottesville, VA

What’s up Charlottesville: Local events calendar

Charlottesville Dispatch
 5 days ago

(CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA) Live events are lining up on the Charlottesville calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Charlottesville:

Letterpress Core Skills: Fall Session 2021

Charlottesville, VA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 01:00 PM

Address: Jefferson School City Center, 233 4th Street NW, Charlottesville, VA 22903

Four Classes on Two Consecutive Weekends November 13 & 14 and 20 & 21 (10 AM – 4 PM)

History Tour with Art Activity

Charlottesville, VA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 11:30 AM

Address: Darden Towe Park, Charlottesville, VA 22901

A history tour and art activity designed for families with children--all ages welcome.

Cville Engage and Play Group: Ages 3-5

Charlottesville, VA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 07:15 AM

Address: 1598 Rose Hill Drive, Charlottesville, VA 22903

Connect with families and discover new ways to engage your child in activities designed to promote language, cognitive, and play skills.

Nobel Laureate Lecture Series

Charlottesville, VA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 08:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 09:30 AM

Address: 1826 University Avenue, Charlottesville, VA 22904

A New Biology: Convergence over the last decade and a vision for the future

Heels Dance Class: Beyonce Inspired ( Featuring Coretta Wyatt)

Charlottesville, VA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 05:30 PM

Address: 2409 Ivy Road, Charlottesville, VA 22903

This class is Beyonce Inspired. The choreography is inspired by Beyonce original hits. You do not have to wear heels but bring them anyway.

With Charlottesville Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

