Stamford, CT

Stamford calendar: Coming events

Stamford Updates
 5 days ago

(STAMFORD, CT) Live events are lining up on the Stamford calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Stamford area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4d6Tio_0bgT4Ke800

Open House for 61 St Charles Avenue Stamford CT 06907

Stamford, CT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Discover Stamford, CT real estate. Find all listings for sale in Stamford, CT with New England Land, your Greenwich, CT-based real estate experts.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pG4BB_0bgT4Ke800

Back to School Meet & Greet

Stamford, CT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 1186 Newfield Ave, Stamford, CT

The CAS Back to School Meet & Greet is scheduled for Sunday, August 29th from 10am - 12pm. Each family will receive a Welcome Gift at our Meet & Greet 🎁 We are looking forward to having everyone...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2g5Znb_0bgT4Ke800

Chabad Hebrew School (CKC) Launch & Holiday Fair

Stamford, CT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 770 High Ridge Rd, Stamford, CT

CKC - Chabad's Amazing Hebrew school NOW ON TUESDAYS | Holiday Fair August 31st | Classes start October 5th 4-6pm for kids in K-7th grade. Where learning and fun come alive! A Unique Afterschool...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1neSnr_0bgT4Ke800

Rend Collective - World Vision Volunteer - Stamford, CT

Stamford, CT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Address: 61 Atlantic St, Stamford, CT 06901

Come volunteer with World Vision on the Rend Collective tour!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dUjU2_0bgT4Ke800

Sunday Farm Market

Stamford, CT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Sundays, June 6 – November 7 Knobloch Family Farmhouse parking lot (Continue past main entrance on Scofieldtown Road to north entrance at 151 Scofieldtown Rd) Join us to support our wonderful...

Stamford Updates

Stamford, CT
With Stamford Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

