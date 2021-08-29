Lake Charles events coming soon

(LAKE CHARLES, LA) Lake Charles is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Lake Charles:

Volleyball vs Lamar Lake Charles, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Address: 700 E McNeese St, Lake Charles, LA

Volleyball vs Lamar You are here: Home / Volleyball vs Lamar

Library Services, Resources, and Policies Committee Meeting Lake Charles, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 301 W Claude St, Lake Charles, LA

Library Board Committee Meetings are held at the Central Library on the 2nd floor in the Thielen Conference Room. Library Board Committee Meetings are held at the Central Library on the 2nd floor...

Cash and Carry Farmers Market Lake Charles, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 801 Enterprise Blvd, Lake Charles, LA

Season: Year Round Market Hours: Tuesdays, 4PM - 6PM Location: 801 Enterprise Blvd

Groups Launch 2021-Events at COTK Lake Charles, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:30 AM

Address: 1415 8th St, Lake Charles, LA

We are launching Groups on Sunday, August 29th! There will be multiple opportunities before and after each in-person service to meet the Group Leaders who will be leading a group this semester.

Virgos, Vixens, and VIP's, - ALL WHITE PARTY Lake Charles, LA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 05:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 09:30 PM

Address: 900 Lakeshore Drive, Lake Charles, LA 70601

The classic, elegant, most anticipated event of the year returns. the Virgos, Vixens, and VIP's All White Party.