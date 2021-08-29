Cancel
Lake Charles, LA

Lake Charles events coming soon

Posted by 
Lake Charles Journal
Lake Charles Journal
 5 days ago

(LAKE CHARLES, LA) Lake Charles is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Lake Charles:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dejV4_0bgT4JlP00

Volleyball vs Lamar

Lake Charles, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Address: 700 E McNeese St, Lake Charles, LA

Volleyball vs Lamar You are here: Home / Volleyball vs Lamar

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YuCAJ_0bgT4JlP00

Library Services, Resources, and Policies Committee Meeting

Lake Charles, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 301 W Claude St, Lake Charles, LA

Library Board Committee Meetings are held at the Central Library on the 2nd floor in the Thielen Conference Room. Library Board Committee Meetings are held at the Central Library on the 2nd floor...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ff81I_0bgT4JlP00

Cash and Carry Farmers Market

Lake Charles, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 801 Enterprise Blvd, Lake Charles, LA

Season: Year Round Market Hours: Tuesdays, 4PM - 6PM Location: 801 Enterprise Blvd

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0094Ag_0bgT4JlP00

Groups Launch 2021-Events at COTK

Lake Charles, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:30 AM

Address: 1415 8th St, Lake Charles, LA

We are launching Groups on Sunday, August 29th! There will be multiple opportunities before and after each in-person service to meet the Group Leaders who will be leading a group this semester.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wEmF5_0bgT4JlP00

Virgos, Vixens, and VIP's, - ALL WHITE PARTY

Lake Charles, LA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 05:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 09:30 PM

Address: 900 Lakeshore Drive, Lake Charles, LA 70601

The classic, elegant, most anticipated event of the year returns. the Virgos, Vixens, and VIP's All White Party.

Learn More

Lake Charles Journal

Lake Charles Journal

Lake Charles, LA
With Lake Charles Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

