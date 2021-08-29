Live events on the horizon in Tuscaloosa

(TUSCALOOSA, AL) Live events are coming to Tuscaloosa.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Tuscaloosa area:

Kickback Tuscaloosa, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:30 AM

Address: 4115 Courtney Dr, Tuscaloosa, AL

Elite Women’s Kickback Event About this Event I am envisioning a women’s night of KickBack ? Start at 3pm Saturday & conclude on Sunday at 12pm ✨Conversations ✨ Live music (Willie Jazzanova Davis)

2022 BFSA Wakanda Scholarship Ball Tuscaloosa, AL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Feb 02, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Feb 02, 08:00 PM

Address: 240 Paul William Bryant Drive, Tuscaloosa, AL 35401

The University of Alabama Black Faculty and Staff Association hosts the 2022 Wakanda Scholarship Ball, February 5th, 2022, 6:00 p -10:00 p.

Cherub - DJ SET Tuscaloosa, AL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 11:30 PM

Address: 1215 University Boulevard, Tuscaloosa, AL 35401

Cherub - TO THE MOON TOUR - DJ Set Live @ Rounders

Region II Perinatal Community Sharing Event Tuscaloosa, AL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 08:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Address: 270 Kilgore Ln, Tuscaloosa, AL 35401

We invite you, a current study participant, to attend a 90-minute event to share and discuss the findings specifically from Region II, West

Movie Night on the River Tuscaloosa, AL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Address: 1900 Jack Warner Parkway, Tuscaloosa, AL 35401

Hope Grows Center for Counseling is sponsoring this community event at the Tuscaloosa River Market, September 25, 2021 @5 pm.