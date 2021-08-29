Cancel
Provo, UT

What’s up Provo: Local events calendar

Provo Post
Provo Post
(PROVO, UT) Live events are lining up on the Provo calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Provo:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10QtZZ_0bgT4Hzx00

DESERT BLOOM, Blue Rain Boots, Indigo Waves, and Cardinal Bloom

Provo, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 PM

Desert Bloom is an indie rock band headlining with local support from Blue Rain Boots, Indigo Waves, and Cardinal Bloom. About this event TICKETS ARE $12 online, $15 at the door Desert Bloom is a...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3s0XGs_0bgT4Hzx00

2021 Annual Conference - Stronger Together

Provo, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 220 W Center St, Provo, UT

2021 Annual URPA Conference - Stronger Together at the Utah Valley Convention Center in Provo Utah. Attend this state wide parks & recreation conference and learn from local and national experts...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1X0Oa9_0bgT4Hzx00

Welcome Week

Provo, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Join us every day on Brigham Square as we welcome you back to campus. Swing by Brigham Square from 12-1 every day for a variety of activities, treats, swag, and new friends.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1D57rC_0bgT4Hzx00

ImprovBroadway Pre-Sale

Provo, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 04:59 PM

Address: 496 900 E, Provo, UT

For only $10 a person.Tickets are only $10 online pre-sale or $12 at the door. Doors open at 7:15 PM and the show starts at 7:30 PM. Get here at about 7:10 for a parking spot, and expect to leave...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ptJpR_0bgT4Hzx00

Utah Nail Expo 2021

Provo, UT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Address: 220 West Center Street, Provo, UT 84601

Come join the 5th annual Utah Nail Expo powered by UNC. Purchase products, network with other techs, attend free classes, win free stuff!

Provo Post

Provo Post

Provo, UT
With Provo Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

