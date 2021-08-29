Events on the Manchester calendar
(MANCHESTER, NH) Manchester is ready for live events.
With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.
Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.
These events are coming up in the Manchester area:
Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 PM
Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:30 PM
Address: 61 Canal Street, Manchester, NH 03101
Celebrating 10 yrs strong in the industry with success. We are hosting a networking party event filled with lots of LIVE ENTERTAINMENT!!
Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 04:00 PM
Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 06:00 PM
Address: 1 City Hall Plaza, Manchester, NH 03101
ONLINE EVENT!! Your birth chart is your roadmap to ascend back to the stars. But your spiritual practices will actually take you there ->
Starts at: Sun Feb 02, 04:00 PM
Ends at: Sun Feb 02, 09:30 PM
Address: 61 Canal Street, Manchester, NH 03101
the wait is over for the Legendary Rose Tattoo to bring the house down in Manchester, NH!!
Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 02:00 PM
Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 05:00 PM
Address: 700 Elm Street, Manchester, NH 03101
The 14th Annual Live Free or Die Tattoo Expo Postponed Until July 2022.
Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 07:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 07:00 PM
Address: 475 Canal St, Manchester, NH 03101
Puzzling Adventures™ are a cross between a scavenger hunt, an adventure race, and an informative self-guided tour.
