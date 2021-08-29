Events on the Manchester calendar

(MANCHESTER, NH) Manchester is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Manchester area:

Truera's 10th Anniversary Celebration Event Manchester, NH | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:30 PM

Address: 61 Canal Street, Manchester, NH 03101

Celebrating 10 yrs strong in the industry with success. We are hosting a networking party event filled with lots of LIVE ENTERTAINMENT!!

Beyond your Birth Chart, the Spiritual Path of Astrology Manchester, NH | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Address: 1 City Hall Plaza, Manchester, NH 03101

ONLINE EVENT!! Your birth chart is your roadmap to ascend back to the stars. But your spiritual practices will actually take you there ->

Rose Tattoo @ Jewel Club - Manchester, NH Manchester, NH | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Feb 02, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Feb 02, 09:30 PM

Address: 61 Canal Street, Manchester, NH 03101

the wait is over for the Legendary Rose Tattoo to bring the house down in Manchester, NH!!

14th Annual Live Free or Die Tattoo Expo Manchester, NH | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Address: 700 Elm Street, Manchester, NH 03101

The 14th Annual Live Free or Die Tattoo Expo Postponed Until July 2022.

One Team Scavenger Hunt Manchester Manchester, NH | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 475 Canal St, Manchester, NH 03101

Puzzling Adventures™ are a cross between a scavenger hunt, an adventure race, and an informative self-guided tour.