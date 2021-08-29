What’s up Spring Hill: Local events calendar

(SPRING HILL, FL) Live events are lining up on the Spring Hill calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Spring Hill:

Virtual Education Dementia Series Spring Hill, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 09:15 AM

Address: 3140 Forest Rd, Spring Hill, FL

Join our educational series live on Zoom Aug. 31 and Sept. 7-21 from 11:00 a.m. - 12:15 p.m. EST as we discuss the following topics: 1. Tuesday, Aug. 7 - Overview of the Montessori Inspired...

Adult Canvas Painting, “Rise and Shine”, 1:30 p.m. Spring Hill, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 08:45 AM

Address: 12501 Spring Hill Dr, Spring Hill, FL

Join Michelle (from Artful Possibilities) in painting this beautiful “Rise and Shine” Scene, You will be amazed how easy it is to create a reflection when shown step by step in this design! Please...

Angel Dash 1 Mile Fun Run / Memorial Walk Spring Hill, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 3400 Deltona Boulevard, Spring Hill, FL 34606

We Walk So Our Angels Can Fly. Proceeds benefit Rachel's Gift.

Budding Builders Age 3-6 Spring Hill, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 10:50 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 11:35 AM

Address: 12501 Spring Hill Dr, Spring Hill, FL

We make learning fun! Each week kids will learn how to build different structures using different household items. This class is instructor led and will give each child the ability to create a...

Hoedown for the Hungry Spring Hill, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 1396 Kass Circle, #0303, Spring Hill, FL 34606

The Hoedown is our premiere event, supporting all our programs!