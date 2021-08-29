Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Spring Hill, FL

What’s up Spring Hill: Local events calendar

Posted by 
Spring Hill Bulletin
Spring Hill Bulletin
 4 days ago

(SPRING HILL, FL) Live events are lining up on the Spring Hill calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Spring Hill:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mcNWN_0bgT4FEV00

Virtual Education Dementia Series

Spring Hill, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 09:15 AM

Address: 3140 Forest Rd, Spring Hill, FL

Join our educational series live on Zoom Aug. 31 and Sept. 7-21 from 11:00 a.m. - 12:15 p.m. EST as we discuss the following topics: 1. Tuesday, Aug. 7 - Overview of the Montessori Inspired...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4L4wj9_0bgT4FEV00

Adult Canvas Painting, “Rise and Shine”, 1:30 p.m.

Spring Hill, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 08:45 AM

Address: 12501 Spring Hill Dr, Spring Hill, FL

Join Michelle (from Artful Possibilities) in painting this beautiful “Rise and Shine” Scene, You will be amazed how easy it is to create a reflection when shown step by step in this design! Please...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JHq8M_0bgT4FEV00

Angel Dash 1 Mile Fun Run / Memorial Walk

Spring Hill, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 3400 Deltona Boulevard, Spring Hill, FL 34606

We Walk So Our Angels Can Fly. Proceeds benefit Rachel's Gift.

Learn More

Budding Builders Age 3-6

Spring Hill, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 10:50 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 11:35 AM

Address: 12501 Spring Hill Dr, Spring Hill, FL

We make learning fun! Each week kids will learn how to build different structures using different household items. This class is instructor led and will give each child the ability to create a...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1S3hRl_0bgT4FEV00

Hoedown for the Hungry

Spring Hill, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 1396 Kass Circle, #0303, Spring Hill, FL 34606

The Hoedown is our premiere event, supporting all our programs!

Learn More

Comments / 0

Spring Hill Bulletin

Spring Hill Bulletin

Spring Hill, FL
181
Followers
202
Post
20K+
Views
ABOUT

With Spring Hill Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Spring Hill, FL
Spring Hill, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Events#Live Events#Fl Join#Artful Possibilities
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Zoom
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Paintings
Related
Texas StatePosted by
CNN

Biden launches federal effort to respond to Texas law as he faces pressure to protect abortion

(CNN) — A new Texas law that effectively bans most abortions prompted President Joe Biden on Wednesday to use a word he'd entirely avoided as president: "Abortion." The absence of the word in Biden's public remarks and statements has frustrated activists, who say it reflects an issue that fell off the priority list even as women's right to an abortion comes under threat in states across the Midwest and South.
PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga to step down

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Friday announced that he would be stepping down from his position as his approval ratings continued to fall due to his handling of the coronavirus pandemic. Suga, 72, said he would not contest the ruling party's leadership race in a few weeks, ahead of...
California StateNBC News

Caldor Fire evacuation orders eased; favorable weather to aid battle against California blaze

Authorities lifted some evacuation orders in El Dorado County, where the tenacious Caldor Fire had displaced thousands in the Northern California community. Calmer winds and moderate humidity assisted firefighters Thursday in their efforts to slow down the wildfire that began on Aug. 14. The Caldor Fire is considered California’s 15th largest in state history, spanning about 210,000 acres, officials said. The fire was 25 percent contained as of Thursday afternoon.

Comments / 0

Community Policy