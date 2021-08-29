Cancel
Bellingham, WA

Bellingham calendar: Coming events

(BELLINGHAM, WA) Live events are coming to Bellingham.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Bellingham:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KsSVU_0bgT4ELm00

Sugar Candy Mountain / Art d'Ecco

Bellingham, WA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 10:55 PM

Address: 519 E Maple St, Bellingham, WA 98225

Sugar Candy Mountain Art d'Ecco at Karate Church Saturday, November 13 Music at 9pm Tickets ON SALE at noon, August 6 $13 adv/$15

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LhVRh_0bgT4ELm00

5CC Wrestling: CORNERCOPIA III

Bellingham, WA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 10:00 PM

Address: 1125 North Forest Street, Bellingham, WA 98225

Live Pro Wrestling hits Bellingham again in a show for the ages you must see to believe!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zi0AW_0bgT4ELm00

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

Bellingham, WA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Bellingham, WA 98225

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43WN5u_0bgT4ELm00

Flores de Verano, Flamenco en Vivo Bellingham

Bellingham, WA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Nov 11, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Nov 11, 08:30 PM

Address: 1314 Harris Ave, Bellingham, WA 98225

Flamenco dancer Savannah Fuentes and singer/guitarist Diego Amador Jr. return to Bellingham.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kncII_0bgT4ELm00

"The Connection Method" Book Launch Party

Bellingham, WA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 10:30 PM

Address: 1329 North State Street, Bellingham, WA 98225

I am excited to celebrate the launch of my book, "The Connection Method" with you, my incredible Crew! Event details are below.

