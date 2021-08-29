Bellingham calendar: Coming events
(BELLINGHAM, WA) Live events are coming to Bellingham.
With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.
At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.
Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Bellingham:
Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 08:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 10:55 PM
Address: 519 E Maple St, Bellingham, WA 98225
Sugar Candy Mountain Art d'Ecco at Karate Church Saturday, November 13 Music at 9pm Tickets ON SALE at noon, August 6 $13 adv/$15
Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 07:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 10:00 PM
Address: 1125 North Forest Street, Bellingham, WA 98225
Live Pro Wrestling hits Bellingham again in a show for the ages you must see to believe!
Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 03:00 PM
Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 04:30 PM
Address: 123 Main Street, Bellingham, WA 98225
Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!
Starts at: Tue Nov 11, 07:00 PM
Ends at: Tue Nov 11, 08:30 PM
Address: 1314 Harris Ave, Bellingham, WA 98225
Flamenco dancer Savannah Fuentes and singer/guitarist Diego Amador Jr. return to Bellingham.
Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 06:00 PM
Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 10:30 PM
Address: 1329 North State Street, Bellingham, WA 98225
I am excited to celebrate the launch of my book, "The Connection Method" with you, my incredible Crew! Event details are below.
