Duluth, MN

Live events on the horizon in Duluth

Duluth Updates
Duluth Updates
(DULUTH, MN) Duluth is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Duluth area:

VIRTUAL - 39th Annual St. Louis County Health & Human Services Conference

Duluth, MN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 350 Harbor Drive, Duluth, MN 55802

39th Annual St. Louis County Health & Human Services Conference

Beyond your Birth Chart, the Spiritual Path of Astrology

Duluth, MN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Address: 411 West 1st Street, Duluth, MN 55802

ONLINE EVENT!! Your birth chart is your roadmap to ascend back to the stars. But your spiritual practices will actually take you there ->

Nat Harvie Live at Blush

Duluth, MN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 09:59 PM

Address: 18 North 1st Avenue West, Duluth, MN 55802

Nat Harvie with Red Mountain (solo) and Lion or Gazelle(solo) Doors at 8, Music at 9 18+

MN Christmas Market 2021 at Edmund Fitzgerald Hall(Duluth)

Duluth, MN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 03:00 PM

Address: 350 Harbor Drive, Duluth, MN 55802

The MN Christmas Market is an annual pop-up holiday shopping event that showcases homegrown brands and makers, with a charitable twist.

Northland's Concert for Recovery

Duluth, MN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Address: 350 Harbor Drive, Duluth, MN 55802

Rock, roll and celebrate recovery at the Northland's first Concert for Recovery, from 3-9 p.m. Saturday Sept. 25 outside the DECC.

