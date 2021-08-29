Panama City calendar: What's coming up

(PANAMA CITY, FL) Panama City is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Panama City:

Music by the Bay Panama City, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 PM

It's your time to relax by the Bay. Come out and enjoy the scenery with live music and food trucks. This event is free to the public. Don't forget to bring your lawn Chairs. The address is 430 5th...

Mended Fences $10 cover Panama City, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 5121 Gulf Dr, Panama City, FL

Mended Fences $10 cover is on Facebook. To connect with Mended Fences $10 cover, join Facebook today.

PAINT NIGHT 850 At History Class Panama City, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Address: 6 East 4th Street, Panama City, FL 32401

Paint night 850 is hosting a paint and sip night at History Class Downtown! Enjoy a night of great beer and a step by step painting class!

DOWNTOWN AFTER DARK featuring JJ Grey & Mofro Panama City, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 101 West Beach Drive, Panama City, FL 32401

Destination Panama City is proud to host Downtown After Dark featuring JJ Grey & Mofro!

Taste of St. Andrews VIP Kickoff Party - KoSA Fall Seafood Festival Panama City, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 3151 West 10th Street, Panama City, FL 32401

“Taste of St. Andrews” VIP Kickoff Party will feature seafood entree samples from St. Andrews restaurants during the Fall Seafood Festival.