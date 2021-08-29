Killeen calendar: Coming events

(KILLEEN, TX) Live events are coming to Killeen.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Killeen:

Open House @ 6000 Drystone LN, Killeen - Sun Aug 29 2021 Killeen, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Browse 8 homes for sale in White Rock Estates, Killeen. View prices, photos, virtual tours, schools, permit info, neighborhood guides, noise levels, and more.

Free Meditation in Chinese ~ Weekly Classes: Let's Meditate Killeen Killeen, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 05:30 PM

Address: https://zoom.us/j/9700172269?pwd=Y2xQT0NhT1Rtak16Z3pTaFQ1Y1Q2QT328, Killeen, TX 76541

Mandarin Online Guided Meditation: Free Weekly Classes. Experience the healing power of Meditation. No prior experience is needed.

AWRP TALK 1ST ANNUAL COMEDY MANIA CHAMPIONSHIP ROAST Killeen, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Address: 803 East Central Texas Expressway, Killeen, TX 76541

COMEDY ROAST BETWEEN COMEDIAN JEROME THOMAS AND JUN BUG ULIBARRI

Date Night Artistry X Wine Killeen, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Date Night Artistry X Wine is on Facebook. To connect with Date Night Artistry X Wine, join Facebook today.

Lift Kingz - Trucks & Tacos at TruFit Gym Killeen, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: 902 W Central Texas Expy Ste E, Killeen, TX

Lift Kingz - Trucks & Tacos at TruFit Gym at Tru Fit Athletic Clubs Killeen, 902 West Central Texas Expressway, Killeen, TX 76541, Killeen, United States on Tue Aug 31 2021 at 07:00 pm to 10:00 pm