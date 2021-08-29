Killeen calendar: Coming events
(KILLEEN, TX) Live events are coming to Killeen.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.
Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Killeen:
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 PM
Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 PM
Browse 8 homes for sale in White Rock Estates, Killeen. View prices, photos, virtual tours, schools, permit info, neighborhood guides, noise levels, and more.
Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 04:30 PM
Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 05:30 PM
Address: https://zoom.us/j/9700172269?pwd=Y2xQT0NhT1Rtak16Z3pTaFQ1Y1Q2QT328, Killeen, TX 76541
Mandarin Online Guided Meditation: Free Weekly Classes. Experience the healing power of Meditation. No prior experience is needed.
Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 03:30 PM
Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 08:00 PM
Address: 803 East Central Texas Expressway, Killeen, TX 76541
COMEDY ROAST BETWEEN COMEDIAN JEROME THOMAS AND JUN BUG ULIBARRI
Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 08:00 PM
Date Night Artistry X Wine is on Facebook. To connect with Date Night Artistry X Wine, join Facebook today.
Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 AM
Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 08:00 PM
Address: 902 W Central Texas Expy Ste E, Killeen, TX
Lift Kingz - Trucks & Tacos at TruFit Gym at Tru Fit Athletic Clubs Killeen, 902 West Central Texas Expressway, Killeen, TX 76541, Killeen, United States on Tue Aug 31 2021 at 07:00 pm to 10:00 pm
Comments / 0