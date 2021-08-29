Cancel
Killeen, TX

Killeen calendar: Coming events

Killeen Voice
 5 days ago

(KILLEEN, TX) Live events are coming to Killeen.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Killeen:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2g6pke_0bgT4Bhb00

Open House @ 6000 Drystone LN, Killeen - Sun Aug 29 2021

Killeen, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Browse 8 homes for sale in White Rock Estates, Killeen. View prices, photos, virtual tours, schools, permit info, neighborhood guides, noise levels, and more.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OZbJG_0bgT4Bhb00

Free Meditation in Chinese ~ Weekly Classes: Let's Meditate Killeen

Killeen, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 05:30 PM

Address: https://zoom.us/j/9700172269?pwd=Y2xQT0NhT1Rtak16Z3pTaFQ1Y1Q2QT328, Killeen, TX 76541

Mandarin Online Guided Meditation: Free Weekly Classes. Experience the healing power of Meditation. No prior experience is needed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EmfqL_0bgT4Bhb00

AWRP TALK 1ST ANNUAL COMEDY MANIA CHAMPIONSHIP ROAST

Killeen, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Address: 803 East Central Texas Expressway, Killeen, TX 76541

COMEDY ROAST BETWEEN COMEDIAN JEROME THOMAS AND JUN BUG ULIBARRI

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35zaYC_0bgT4Bhb00

Date Night Artistry X Wine

Killeen, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Date Night Artistry X Wine is on Facebook. To connect with Date Night Artistry X Wine, join Facebook today.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SlPlp_0bgT4Bhb00

Lift Kingz - Trucks & Tacos at TruFit Gym

Killeen, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: 902 W Central Texas Expy Ste E, Killeen, TX

Lift Kingz - Trucks & Tacos at TruFit Gym at Tru Fit Athletic Clubs Killeen, 902 West Central Texas Expressway, Killeen, TX 76541, Killeen, United States on Tue Aug 31 2021 at 07:00 pm to 10:00 pm

Killeen Voice

ABOUT

With Killeen Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

The Memo: Texas abortion law could haunt GOP

Anti-abortion activists celebrated Thursday after the Supreme Court declined to halt a Texas law that effectively prohibits almost all pregnancy terminations in the state. But Democrats believe it is Republicans who could prove to be on the losing side politically, now that abortion has been forced back onto center-stage. The...
PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga to step down

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Friday announced that he would be stepping down from his position as his approval ratings continued to fall due to his handling of the coronavirus pandemic. Suga, 72, said he would not contest the ruling party's leadership race in a few weeks, ahead of...
Public SafetyPosted by
NBC News

Former DA indicted for allegedly 'showing favor' to men accused of killing Ahmaud Arbery

A former Georgia district attorney was indicted by a grand jury Thursday for allegedly showing preference to the men accused of killing Ahmaud Arbery last year. Jaquelyn Lee Johnson was indicted on charges of violation of oath of public officer and obstruction of a police officer, Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr announced. Johnson served as Brunswick Judicial Circuit District Attorney when Arbery, a 25-year-old Black man, was shot last February. Johnson ultimately lost re-election in November.
EnvironmentPosted by
The Hill

Ida death toll climbs to at least 46 across Northeast

At least 46 people across the Northeast have died after the remnants of Hurricane Ida poured across the region, according to USA Today. New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy (D) announced Thursday that 23 individuals were reported dead in the storm, a majority of which were caught in their vehicles by flooding.

