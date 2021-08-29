Rochester events calendar

(ROCHESTER, MN) Rochester is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Rochester:

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles! Rochester, MN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 06:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Rochester, MN 55901

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

Fresh Air Fitness Classes - Pure Barre Rochester, MN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 02:30 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 03:30 PM

Address: 225 1st Avenue Northwest, Rochester, MN 55901

Enjoy nature with these Fresh Air Fitness Classes presented by Mayo Clinic.

Fernando Ufret at Bleu Duck Brunch Rochester, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 14 4th St SW, Rochester, MN

Puerto Rican guitarist and vocalist, living in the Midwest, bringing happiness through music! Saturday and Sunday from 11-1!

Supporting Whole Families - Jeremiah Program Cook 4 Kids Rochester, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 2915 Jeremiah Lane NW, Rochester, MN

Cook 4 Kids opportunity with United Way and Jeremiah Program We look forward to having you help bring families from poverty to prosperity two generations at a time. This is an integral part of our...

Sundays at Quarry Hill - Cave Tour Rochester, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 11:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 12:30 PM

Address: 701 Silver Creek Rd NE, Rochester, MN

Step back in time when you step into the Quarry Hill Cave!