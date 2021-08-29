Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rochester, MN

Rochester events calendar

Posted by 
Rochester Daily
Rochester Daily
 5 days ago

(ROCHESTER, MN) Rochester is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Rochester:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VLQKB_0bgT4Aos00

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

Rochester, MN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 06:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Rochester, MN 55901

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GevDd_0bgT4Aos00

Fresh Air Fitness Classes - Pure Barre

Rochester, MN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 02:30 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 03:30 PM

Address: 225 1st Avenue Northwest, Rochester, MN 55901

Enjoy nature with these Fresh Air Fitness Classes presented by Mayo Clinic.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UU1Vj_0bgT4Aos00

Fernando Ufret at Bleu Duck Brunch

Rochester, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 14 4th St SW, Rochester, MN

Puerto Rican guitarist and vocalist, living in the Midwest, bringing happiness through music! Saturday and Sunday from 11-1!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aRmfJ_0bgT4Aos00

Supporting Whole Families - Jeremiah Program Cook 4 Kids

Rochester, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 2915 Jeremiah Lane NW, Rochester, MN

Cook 4 Kids opportunity with United Way and Jeremiah Program We look forward to having you help bring families from poverty to prosperity two generations at a time. This is an integral part of our...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10nlta_0bgT4Aos00

Sundays at Quarry Hill - Cave Tour

Rochester, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 11:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 12:30 PM

Address: 701 Silver Creek Rd NE, Rochester, MN

Step back in time when you step into the Quarry Hill Cave!

Learn More

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Rochester Daily

Rochester Daily

Rochester, MN
49
Followers
205
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

With Rochester Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rochester, MN
Rochester, MN
Government
Local
Minnesota Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fitness#Live Events#Fresh Air Fitness Classes#Mayo Clinic#Puerto Rican#United Way#Jeremiah Program#The Quarry Hill Cave
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Music
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

The Memo: Texas abortion law could haunt GOP

Anti-abortion activists celebrated Thursday after the Supreme Court declined to halt a Texas law that effectively prohibits almost all pregnancy terminations in the state. But Democrats believe it is Republicans who could prove to be on the losing side politically, now that abortion has been forced back onto center-stage. The...
PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga to step down

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Friday announced that he would be stepping down from his position as his approval ratings continued to fall due to his handling of the coronavirus pandemic. Suga, 72, said he would not contest the ruling party's leadership race in a few weeks, ahead of...
Public SafetyPosted by
NBC News

Former DA indicted for allegedly 'showing favor' to men accused of killing Ahmaud Arbery

A former Georgia district attorney was indicted by a grand jury Thursday for allegedly showing preference to the men accused of killing Ahmaud Arbery last year. Jaquelyn Lee Johnson was indicted on charges of violation of oath of public officer and obstruction of a police officer, Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr announced. Johnson served as Brunswick Judicial Circuit District Attorney when Arbery, a 25-year-old Black man, was shot last February. Johnson ultimately lost re-election in November.
EnvironmentPosted by
The Hill

Ida death toll climbs to at least 46 across Northeast

At least 46 people across the Northeast have died after the remnants of Hurricane Ida poured across the region, according to USA Today. New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy (D) announced Thursday that 23 individuals were reported dead in the storm, a majority of which were caught in their vehicles by flooding.

Comments / 0

Community Policy