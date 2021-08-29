Billings calendar: Coming events

(BILLINGS, MT) Live events are coming to Billings.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Billings:

Mix and Mingle Speed Dating at The Billings Depot September 24th 2021 Billings, MT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Address: 2404 Montana Avenue, Billings, MT 59101

Mix and Mingle speed dating at the Post at the Billings Depot

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles! Billings, MT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 07:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Billings, MT 59101

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

Monthly Morning Bird Stroll Billings, MT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 07:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Address: 7026 S Billings Blvd, Billings, MT 59101

Enjoy a morning stroll by the river and learn a few birds along the way.

Fantasy Football Draft Billings, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Fantasy Football Draft! We will have 14 teams in our league, and will add additional leagues if more are interested. Winner will get a cash prize on Super Bowl Sunday. All league participants will...

Vessels Of Honor – Sunday Morning Bible Study Billings, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 08:45 AM

Address: 3608 Custer Ave, Billings, MT

2 Tim 2:15 Be diligent to present yourself approved to God, a worker who does not need to be ashamed, rightly dividing the word of truth. NKJV 2 Tim 2:20 But in a great house there are not only...