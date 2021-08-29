Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Billings, MT

Billings calendar: Coming events

Posted by 
Billings News Flash
Billings News Flash
 5 days ago

(BILLINGS, MT) Live events are coming to Billings.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Billings:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ii56i_0bgT491O00

Mix and Mingle Speed Dating at The Billings Depot September 24th 2021

Billings, MT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Address: 2404 Montana Avenue, Billings, MT 59101

Mix and Mingle speed dating at the Post at the Billings Depot

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FHymD_0bgT491O00

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

Billings, MT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 07:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Billings, MT 59101

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07Lcc2_0bgT491O00

Monthly Morning Bird Stroll

Billings, MT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 07:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Address: 7026 S Billings Blvd, Billings, MT 59101

Enjoy a morning stroll by the river and learn a few birds along the way.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3j7JNn_0bgT491O00

Fantasy Football Draft

Billings, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Fantasy Football Draft! We will have 14 teams in our league, and will add additional leagues if more are interested. Winner will get a cash prize on Super Bowl Sunday. All league participants will...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XUapu_0bgT491O00

Vessels Of Honor – Sunday Morning Bible Study

Billings, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 08:45 AM

Address: 3608 Custer Ave, Billings, MT

2 Tim 2:15 Be diligent to present yourself approved to God, a worker who does not need to be ashamed, rightly dividing the word of truth. NKJV 2 Tim 2:20 But in a great house there are not only...

Learn More

Comments / 0

Billings News Flash

Billings News Flash

Billings, MT
126
Followers
210
Post
15K+
Views
ABOUT

With Billings News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Billings, MT
Government
State
Montana State
City
Billings, MT
Local
Montana Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Make Yourself#Mt#Billings Blvd
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Fantasy Football
News Break
Politics
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

The Memo: Texas abortion law could haunt GOP

Anti-abortion activists celebrated Thursday after the Supreme Court declined to halt a Texas law that effectively prohibits almost all pregnancy terminations in the state. But Democrats believe it is Republicans who could prove to be on the losing side politically, now that abortion has been forced back onto center-stage. The...
PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga to step down

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Friday announced that he would be stepping down from his position as his approval ratings continued to fall due to his handling of the coronavirus pandemic. Suga, 72, said he would not contest the ruling party's leadership race in a few weeks, ahead of...
Public SafetyPosted by
NBC News

Former DA indicted for allegedly 'showing favor' to men accused of killing Ahmaud Arbery

A former Georgia district attorney was indicted by a grand jury Thursday for allegedly showing preference to the men accused of killing Ahmaud Arbery last year. Jaquelyn Lee Johnson was indicted on charges of violation of oath of public officer and obstruction of a police officer, Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr announced. Johnson served as Brunswick Judicial Circuit District Attorney when Arbery, a 25-year-old Black man, was shot last February. Johnson ultimately lost re-election in November.
EnvironmentPosted by
The Hill

Ida death toll climbs to at least 46 across Northeast

At least 46 people across the Northeast have died after the remnants of Hurricane Ida poured across the region, according to USA Today. New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy (D) announced Thursday that 23 individuals were reported dead in the storm, a majority of which were caught in their vehicles by flooding.

Comments / 0

Community Policy