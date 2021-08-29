Myrtle Beach calendar: Coming events

(MYRTLE BEACH, SC) Live events are lining up on the Myrtle Beach calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Myrtle Beach:

Car Show at the Elk Lodge Myrtle Beach, SC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 606 27th Ave N, Myrtle Beach, SC

Offered by Myrtle Beach Elk Lodge 1771 - Aug 29th 11am-2pm EDT:

Rocky Horror Picture Show at Mr. Fish! Myrtle Beach, SC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 09:00 PM

Address: 6401 North Kings Highway, Myrtle Beach, SC 29572

Rocky Horror Picture Show with live shadow cast by Plan B

Grab 5 Friends/Pick Painting! (Call/Text to book) Myrtle Beach, SC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 850 Jason Blvd #B, Myrtle Beach, SC

Pick a painting, invite your friends, and enjoy step-by-step instruction with our experienced and enthusiastic local artists. You'll leave with a one-of-a-kind creation and be ready to come back...

2021 Champs for the Children 5K 10K 13.1 26.2-Participate from Home.Save $5 Myrtle Beach, SC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Nov 11, 07:00 PM

Address: Participate from home!, Myrtle Beach, SC 29572

We are so excited to team up again with Megan Osborne, Mrs Northern Virginia, as a Champion for our Children!

Myrtle Waves Water Park Myrtle Beach, SC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 04:59 PM

Address: 3000 Mr. Joe White Ave, Myrtle Beach, SC

As the largest water park in the state with an astonishing 1.2 million gallons of water, Myrtle Waves Water Park provides over 20 acres of wet fun for the entire family and is known as the best...