Asheville, NC

Asheville events calendar

Asheville News Watch
 5 days ago

(ASHEVILLE, NC) Asheville has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Asheville:

Freshen Up Showcase at Asheville Club

Asheville, NC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 05:30 PM

Address: 20 Haywood Street, Asheville, NC 28801

Free comedy showcase last monday of every month at the Asheville Club

TV Girl

Asheville, NC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 185 Clingman Ave, Asheville, NC 28801

TV GIRL visits The Grey Eagle with special guest Jordana on WED October 6th, 2021! It's an ALL AGES show and tickets are on sale now.

Maggie Rose

Asheville, NC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Address: 185 Clingman Ave, Asheville, NC 28801

Maggie Rose brings her high-energy live show to The Grey Eagle in Asheville NC on SAT 9/4 with special guests Them Vibes and Gracie Lane!

Ward Davis

Asheville, NC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jan 01, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jan 01, 08:30 PM

Address: 185 Clingman Ave, Asheville, NC 28801

Ward Davis returns to The Grey Eagle in Asheville NC on Friday September 17th! It's an ALL AGES show at 9pm and doors open at 8pm.

Hoodoo Gurus

Asheville, NC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun May 05, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun May 05, 08:00 PM

Address: 185 Clingman Ave, Asheville, NC 28801

Australian LEGENDS Hoodoo Gurus make their Grey Eagle debut on Saturday September 25 for an 8pm, ALL AGES show. Tickets on sale now.

Asheville, NC
With Asheville News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

