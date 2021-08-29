Asheville events calendar
(ASHEVILLE, NC) Asheville has a full slate of live events coming up.
With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.
At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.
Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Asheville:
Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 04:00 PM
Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 05:30 PM
Address: 20 Haywood Street, Asheville, NC 28801
Free comedy showcase last monday of every month at the Asheville Club
Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 08:00 PM
Address: 185 Clingman Ave, Asheville, NC 28801
TV GIRL visits The Grey Eagle with special guest Jordana on WED October 6th, 2021! It's an ALL AGES show and tickets are on sale now.
Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 PM
Address: 185 Clingman Ave, Asheville, NC 28801
Maggie Rose brings her high-energy live show to The Grey Eagle in Asheville NC on SAT 9/4 with special guests Them Vibes and Gracie Lane!
Starts at: Sat Jan 01, 06:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Jan 01, 08:30 PM
Address: 185 Clingman Ave, Asheville, NC 28801
Ward Davis returns to The Grey Eagle in Asheville NC on Friday September 17th! It's an ALL AGES show at 9pm and doors open at 8pm.
Starts at: Sun May 05, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Sun May 05, 08:00 PM
Address: 185 Clingman Ave, Asheville, NC 28801
Australian LEGENDS Hoodoo Gurus make their Grey Eagle debut on Saturday September 25 for an 8pm, ALL AGES show. Tickets on sale now.
Comments / 0