Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Toms River, NJ

Toms River events coming soon

Posted by 
Toms River Post
Toms River Post
 5 days ago

(TOMS RIVER, NJ) Live events are coming to Toms River.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Toms River:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37jhLc_0bgT46ND00

MOTU GO 2: 80's and 90's Action Figure Mini Con - Clarion Hotel & Conference Center Toms River, NJ

Toms River, NJ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 815 Route 37 West, Toms River, NJ

50 tables of vintage , modern, and current action figures and merchandise from classic 80's and 90's properties including Masters of the Universe, Transformers, G.I. Joe, Teenage Mutant Ninja...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12Y36N_0bgT46ND00

PAINTING NATURE at Silverton Farms

Toms River, NJ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 01:30 PM

Address: 1520 Silverton Rd, Toms River, NJ

Sunday August 29, 2021: Join us as we take in the beauty of the farm, and record the experience in painting....

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MfxKB_0bgT46ND00

NJ Party Band

Toms River, NJ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 4 Robbins Pkwy, Toms River, NJ

NJ Party Band . Event starts at Sat Aug 28 2021 at 08:00 pm and happening at Toms River., Join us for live music!https://waterstreetnj.com/live-music/

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JbYaR_0bgT46ND00

Open House for 9 Channel Road Toms River NJ 08753

Toms River, NJ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 PM

This Is A Coming Soon Listing - Showings Start 8/27. Welcome Home To This Raised Contemporary Cape W/ 2309 Sq Ft Of Living Located In The Sought-after Green Island Section Of Toms River...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Pheu3_0bgT46ND00

Poorman NJ & Stomp Out Abuse presents: Aid for PLP Clubhouse

Toms River, NJ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 8th Ave &, Morningside St, Toms River, NJ

BANDS: Kissies, OC Rippers, 19DRT, Pissed!, Kirkby Kiss & Derek ALL AGES • $6 • BYOB, 21 TO DRINK

Learn More

Comments / 0

Toms River Post

Toms River Post

Toms River, NJ
53
Followers
205
Post
6K+
Views
ABOUT

With Toms River Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Toms River, NJ
Toms River, NJ
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Green Island#Live Events#Universe#Transformers#Nj Nj Party Band#Ave#Kirkby Kiss Derek
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Paintings
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

The Memo: Texas abortion law could haunt GOP

Anti-abortion activists celebrated Thursday after the Supreme Court declined to halt a Texas law that effectively prohibits almost all pregnancy terminations in the state. But Democrats believe it is Republicans who could prove to be on the losing side politically, now that abortion has been forced back onto center-stage. The...
PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga to step down

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Friday announced that he would be stepping down from his position as his approval ratings continued to fall due to his handling of the coronavirus pandemic. Suga, 72, said he would not contest the ruling party's leadership race in a few weeks, ahead of...
Public SafetyPosted by
NBC News

Former DA indicted for allegedly 'showing favor' to men accused of killing Ahmaud Arbery

A former Georgia district attorney was indicted by a grand jury Thursday for allegedly showing preference to the men accused of killing Ahmaud Arbery last year. Jaquelyn Lee Johnson was indicted on charges of violation of oath of public officer and obstruction of a police officer, Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr announced. Johnson served as Brunswick Judicial Circuit District Attorney when Arbery, a 25-year-old Black man, was shot last February. Johnson ultimately lost re-election in November.
EnvironmentPosted by
The Hill

Ida death toll climbs to at least 46 across Northeast

At least 46 people across the Northeast have died after the remnants of Hurricane Ida poured across the region, according to USA Today. New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy (D) announced Thursday that 23 individuals were reported dead in the storm, a majority of which were caught in their vehicles by flooding.

Comments / 0

Community Policy