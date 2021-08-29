Toms River events coming soon

(TOMS RIVER, NJ) Live events are coming to Toms River.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Toms River:

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 815 Route 37 West, Toms River, NJ

50 tables of vintage , modern, and current action figures and merchandise from classic 80's and 90's properties including Masters of the Universe, Transformers, G.I. Joe, Teenage Mutant Ninja...

PAINTING NATURE at Silverton Farms Toms River, NJ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 01:30 PM

Address: 1520 Silverton Rd, Toms River, NJ

Sunday August 29, 2021: Join us as we take in the beauty of the farm, and record the experience in painting....

NJ Party Band Toms River, NJ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 4 Robbins Pkwy, Toms River, NJ

NJ Party Band . Event starts at Sat Aug 28 2021 at 08:00 pm and happening at Toms River., Join us for live music!https://waterstreetnj.com/live-music/

Open House for 9 Channel Road Toms River NJ 08753 Toms River, NJ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 PM

This Is A Coming Soon Listing - Showings Start 8/27. Welcome Home To This Raised Contemporary Cape W/ 2309 Sq Ft Of Living Located In The Sought-after Green Island Section Of Toms River...

Poorman NJ & Stomp Out Abuse presents: Aid for PLP Clubhouse Toms River, NJ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 8th Ave &, Morningside St, Toms River, NJ

BANDS: Kissies, OC Rippers, 19DRT, Pissed!, Kirkby Kiss & Derek ALL AGES • $6 • BYOB, 21 TO DRINK