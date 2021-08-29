Toms River events coming soon
(TOMS RIVER, NJ) Live events are coming to Toms River.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.
Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Toms River:
Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 PM
Address: 815 Route 37 West, Toms River, NJ
50 tables of vintage , modern, and current action figures and merchandise from classic 80's and 90's properties including Masters of the Universe, Transformers, G.I. Joe, Teenage Mutant Ninja...
Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 01:30 PM
Address: 1520 Silverton Rd, Toms River, NJ
Sunday August 29, 2021: Join us as we take in the beauty of the farm, and record the experience in painting....
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM
Address: 4 Robbins Pkwy, Toms River, NJ
NJ Party Band . Event starts at Sat Aug 28 2021 at 08:00 pm and happening at Toms River., Join us for live music!https://waterstreetnj.com/live-music/
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 PM
Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 PM
This Is A Coming Soon Listing - Showings Start 8/27. Welcome Home To This Raised Contemporary Cape W/ 2309 Sq Ft Of Living Located In The Sought-after Green Island Section Of Toms River...
Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 11:00 AM
Address: 8th Ave &, Morningside St, Toms River, NJ
BANDS: Kissies, OC Rippers, 19DRT, Pissed!, Kirkby Kiss & Derek ALL AGES • $6 • BYOB, 21 TO DRINK
Comments / 0