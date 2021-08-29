Cancel
Santa Fe, NM

Santa Fe events calendar

Santa Fe Digest
 4 days ago

(SANTA FE, NM) Live events are coming to Santa Fe.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Santa Fe:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23orIo_0bgT45UU00

Create Your Destiny: A Shamanic Retreat

Santa Fe, NM | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Apr 04, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Apr 04, 10:00 AM

Address: 210 Don Gaspar Avenue, Santa Fe, NM 87501

This retreat is for you to dream, create, and begin living your best life.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Btru7_0bgT45UU00

Getting Seedy: Why & How to Save Your Seeds

Santa Fe, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Why & How to Save Your Seeds About this Event Getting Seedy: Why & How to Save Your Seeds Join Master Gardener & Certified Seed School Teacher Diane Pratt in learning about seed saving. In this...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zLtYG_0bgT45UU00

Frogville Presents

Santa Fe, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: 63 Lincoln Ave, Santa Fe, NM

Frogville is an award winning co-op of musicians, songwriters, painters and photographers that has been amazing fans since 2003. The Frogville recording studio has the best drum room around and...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Kq6zi_0bgT45UU00

2021 Brave Kid Forever 1/2 M 1M 5K 10K -Participate from Home. Save $3

Santa Fe, NM | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 09:00 PM

Address: Participate from home!, Santa Fe, NM 87501

Did you know that National Brave Day is on September 24, 2021?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SMypp_0bgT45UU00

People Alive! (Santa Fe)

Santa Fe, NM | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 1607 Paseo De Peralta, Santa Fe, NM 87501

Learn to sketch people, markets & action on location in this urban sketching workshop by Suhita

