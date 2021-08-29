Live events Bethlehem — what’s coming up

(BETHLEHEM, PA) Live events are lining up on the Bethlehem calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Bethlehem:

Entradas para concierto Bill Maher Bill Maher Bethlehem, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 10:00 PM

Address: 77 Wind Creek Blvd, Bethlehem, PA

Bill Maher is an American stand-up comedian, writer, television personality, and actor hailing from New York City, New York. Born in 1956, he is a politically-charged individual and perhaps best...

Lehigh Valley Autism Speaks Walk Bethlehem, PA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Address: 101 Founders Way, Bethlehem, PA 18015

Pom-poms, balloon arches, community fun and purpose the Autism Speaks Walk is back, and better than ever.

Crown Her Queen Paint & Sip Party Bethlehem, PA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Address: 9 West 4th Street, Bethlehem, PA 18015

Grab your bestie and join us for appetizers , drinks and a paint and sip party !

LIVE MUSIC - BRIT FLOYD Bethlehem, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 77 Wind Creek Blvd, Bethlehem, PA

The Dark Side of the Moon, The Wall and more… including the iconic song Echoes, performed ‘note-for-note’ and in it’s entirety.

Dragon Cipher - A Pop-Up Event at the Zoellner Bethlehem, PA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Address: 420 East Packer Avenue, Bethlehem, PA 18015

Zoellner Presents Groundbreaking, Historic collaboration of Asian and Hip-Hop Culture