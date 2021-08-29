Live events Bethlehem — what’s coming up
(BETHLEHEM, PA) Live events are lining up on the Bethlehem calendar.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.
Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Bethlehem:
Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 10:00 PM
Address: 77 Wind Creek Blvd, Bethlehem, PA
Bill Maher is an American stand-up comedian, writer, television personality, and actor hailing from New York City, New York. Born in 1956, he is a politically-charged individual and perhaps best...
Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:30 AM
Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 AM
Address: 101 Founders Way, Bethlehem, PA 18015
Pom-poms, balloon arches, community fun and purpose the Autism Speaks Walk is back, and better than ever.
Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 09:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 02:00 PM
Address: 9 West 4th Street, Bethlehem, PA 18015
Grab your bestie and join us for appetizers , drinks and a paint and sip party !
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM
Address: 77 Wind Creek Blvd, Bethlehem, PA
The Dark Side of the Moon, The Wall and more… including the iconic song Echoes, performed ‘note-for-note’ and in it’s entirety.
Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 09:00 AM
Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 10:00 AM
Address: 420 East Packer Avenue, Bethlehem, PA 18015
Zoellner Presents Groundbreaking, Historic collaboration of Asian and Hip-Hop Culture
