Bethlehem, PA

Live events Bethlehem — what’s coming up

Bethlehem News Flash
 4 days ago

(BETHLEHEM, PA) Live events are lining up on the Bethlehem calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Bethlehem:

Entradas para concierto Bill Maher Bill Maher

Bethlehem, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 10:00 PM

Address: 77 Wind Creek Blvd, Bethlehem, PA

Bill Maher is an American stand-up comedian, writer, television personality, and actor hailing from New York City, New York. Born in 1956, he is a politically-charged individual and perhaps best...

Lehigh Valley Autism Speaks Walk

Bethlehem, PA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Address: 101 Founders Way, Bethlehem, PA 18015

Pom-poms, balloon arches, community fun and purpose the Autism Speaks Walk is back, and better than ever.

Crown Her Queen Paint & Sip Party

Bethlehem, PA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Address: 9 West 4th Street, Bethlehem, PA 18015

Grab your bestie and join us for appetizers , drinks and a paint and sip party !

LIVE MUSIC - BRIT FLOYD

Bethlehem, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 77 Wind Creek Blvd, Bethlehem, PA

The Dark Side of the Moon, The Wall and more… including the iconic song Echoes, performed ‘note-for-note’ and in it’s entirety.

Learn More
Dragon Cipher - A Pop-Up Event at the Zoellner

Bethlehem, PA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Address: 420 East Packer Avenue, Bethlehem, PA 18015

Zoellner Presents Groundbreaking, Historic collaboration of Asian and Hip-Hop Culture

Learn More

Bethlehem News Flash

With Bethlehem News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

