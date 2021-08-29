Abilene calendar: Coming events

(ABILENE, TX) Abilene has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Abilene area:

Carvin Jones @ Abilene Civic/Convention Center Abilene, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 1100 N 6th St, Abilene, TX

World renowned blues guitarist Carvin Jones, voted in Top 50 Guitarists by Guitarist Magazine, brings his Ultimate Guitar Experience to you!

Love for Life Dinner hosted by West Texans for Life Abilene, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 05:30 PM

Address: 1100 North 6th Street, Abilene, TX 79601

West Texans for life is committed to helping others understand the right to life.

Nephrology (Abilene) Abilene, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 04:59 PM

Address: 410 Lone Star Dr, Abilene, TX

Tue 31 Aug: Consult/referral form | Call 325-690-6680 for scheduling Cook Children's Nephrology and Dialysis Services uses a team approach to help kids with kidney-related conditions. Patients and...

Rise Discipleship Luncheon Abilene, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Address: 850 North 1st Street, Abilene, TX 79601

Rise Discipleship looks forward to partnering with you to improve the quality of lives in our community and beyond!

Phillip Vo Live in Abilene, TX Abilene, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 226 Washington Boulevard, Abilene, TX 79601

THU. OCTOBER 21, 2021 - PHILLIP VO - HOUSE SHOW IN ABILENE, TX