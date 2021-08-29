Abilene calendar: Coming events
(ABILENE, TX) Abilene has a full slate of live events coming up.
With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.
At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.
These events are coming up in the Abilene area:
Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 PM
Address: 1100 N 6th St, Abilene, TX
World renowned blues guitarist Carvin Jones, voted in Top 50 Guitarists by Guitarist Magazine, brings his Ultimate Guitar Experience to you!
Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 04:00 PM
Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 05:30 PM
Address: 1100 North 6th Street, Abilene, TX 79601
West Texans for life is committed to helping others understand the right to life.
Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 04:59 PM
Address: 410 Lone Star Dr, Abilene, TX
Tue 31 Aug: Consult/referral form | Call 325-690-6680 for scheduling Cook Children's Nephrology and Dialysis Services uses a team approach to help kids with kidney-related conditions. Patients and...
Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 10:00 AM
Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 11:00 AM
Address: 850 North 1st Street, Abilene, TX 79601
Rise Discipleship looks forward to partnering with you to improve the quality of lives in our community and beyond!
Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 06:00 PM
Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 08:00 PM
Address: 226 Washington Boulevard, Abilene, TX 79601
THU. OCTOBER 21, 2021 - PHILLIP VO - HOUSE SHOW IN ABILENE, TX
Comments / 0