Yakima, WA

What’s up Yakima: Local events calendar

Yakima Post
 4 days ago

(YAKIMA, WA) Yakima has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Yakima:

Tuesday Jam Nights at Hoops

Yakima, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 2103 W Lincoln Ave, Yakima, WA

Enjoy jam nights every Tuesday through September 6:00 - 10:00pm Hosted by Chuck Smith and friends\n

.Tactical Tuesdays

Yakima, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 1701 Garretson Ln, Yakima, WA

One of our firearm experts will lead participants through several real-life tactical scenarios. Format similar to action but no timers or scoring and we will run each through more than once to...

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

Yakima, WA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 07:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Yakima, WA 98901

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Speed Dating for Professional Singles.

Forgotten Beacons | Jayson Randall

Yakima, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 04:59 PM

Address: 1606 W Nob Hill Blvd, Yakima, WA

A solo exhibition of work by experimental artist Jayson Randall.

Salsa Dancing at The Seasons

Yakima, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 04:59 PM

Address: 101 N Naches Ave, Yakima, WA

Yakima Salsa Dance Company has their Friday Night Salsa Dancing at The Seasons Performance Hall . SALSA, BACHATA, CUMBIA & MORE. Join us Fridays | Ages 18+ welcome | $12 Cover | Dress Code: Grown...

With Yakima Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

