What’s up Yakima: Local events calendar
(YAKIMA, WA) Yakima has a full slate of live events coming up.
With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.
Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.
Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Yakima:
Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 11:00 PM
Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 03:00 PM
Address: 2103 W Lincoln Ave, Yakima, WA
Enjoy jam nights every Tuesday through September 6:00 - 10:00pm Hosted by Chuck Smith and friends\n
Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 05:00 PM
Address: 1701 Garretson Ln, Yakima, WA
One of our firearm experts will lead participants through several real-life tactical scenarios. Format similar to action but no timers or scoring and we will run each through more than once to...
Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 PM
Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 07:30 PM
Address: 123 Main Street, Yakima, WA 98901
Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Speed Dating for Professional Singles.
Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 04:59 PM
Address: 1606 W Nob Hill Blvd, Yakima, WA
A solo exhibition of work by experimental artist Jayson Randall.
Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 04:59 PM
Address: 101 N Naches Ave, Yakima, WA
Yakima Salsa Dance Company has their Friday Night Salsa Dancing at The Seasons Performance Hall . SALSA, BACHATA, CUMBIA & MORE. Join us Fridays | Ages 18+ welcome | $12 Cover | Dress Code: Grown...
