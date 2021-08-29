Cedar Rapids calendar: Events coming up

(CEDAR RAPIDS, IA) Live events are lining up on the Cedar Rapids calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Cedar Rapids:

Reserved-Sue W Cedar Rapids, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Reserved-Sue W Hosted By Scrapmania Retreat House. Event starts at Sat Aug 28 2021 at 10:00 am and happening at Cedar Rapids., Sorry, this date is already booked. Please check availability on...

Princess Little Leapers Cedar Rapids, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 07:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 5515 Council St NE, Cedar Rapids, IA

Join us August 29th for Princess Little Leapers! Meet and Greet your favorite Princesses - Cinderella, Elsa, Snow White, Sleeping Beauty and Beauty and the Beast! This Little Leapers Event is for...

One Team Scavenger Hunt Cedar Rapids Cedar Rapids, IA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: 301–361 1st Ave SE, Cedar Rapids, IA 52401

Puzzling Adventures™ are a cross between a scavenger hunt, an adventure race, and an informative self-guided tour.

Purse Bingo & Brunch (Rescheduled from 2020 Event) Cedar Rapids, IA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Address: 616 2nd Avenue Southeast, Cedar Rapids, IA 52401

Play bingo while you brunch at The Quarter Barrel for a good cause!

Cedar Rapids Beer Summit Cedar Rapids, IA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 07:00 PM

Address: 350 1st Avenue Northeast, Cedar Rapids, IA 52401

We’re excited to announce that Cedar Rapids Beer Summit will be Saturday, November 6th ! Tickets will go on-sale on 8/27 at 9amCST