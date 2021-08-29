Cancel
Cedar Rapids, IA

Cedar Rapids calendar: Events coming up

Cedar Rapids Digest
 5 days ago

(CEDAR RAPIDS, IA) Live events are lining up on the Cedar Rapids calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Cedar Rapids:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qDJGd_0bgT41xa00

Reserved-Sue W

Cedar Rapids, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Reserved-Sue W Hosted By Scrapmania Retreat House. Event starts at Sat Aug 28 2021 at 10:00 am and happening at Cedar Rapids., Sorry, this date is already booked. Please check availability on...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sir5C_0bgT41xa00

Princess Little Leapers

Cedar Rapids, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 07:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 5515 Council St NE, Cedar Rapids, IA

Join us August 29th for Princess Little Leapers! Meet and Greet your favorite Princesses - Cinderella, Elsa, Snow White, Sleeping Beauty and Beauty and the Beast! This Little Leapers Event is for...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dhlgu_0bgT41xa00

One Team Scavenger Hunt Cedar Rapids

Cedar Rapids, IA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: 301–361 1st Ave SE, Cedar Rapids, IA 52401

Puzzling Adventures™ are a cross between a scavenger hunt, an adventure race, and an informative self-guided tour.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PUMkb_0bgT41xa00

Purse Bingo & Brunch (Rescheduled from 2020 Event)

Cedar Rapids, IA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Address: 616 2nd Avenue Southeast, Cedar Rapids, IA 52401

Play bingo while you brunch at The Quarter Barrel for a good cause!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VV87M_0bgT41xa00

Cedar Rapids Beer Summit

Cedar Rapids, IA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 07:00 PM

Address: 350 1st Avenue Northeast, Cedar Rapids, IA 52401

We’re excited to announce that Cedar Rapids Beer Summit will be Saturday, November 6th ! Tickets will go on-sale on 8/27 at 9amCST

Cedar Rapids Digest

Cedar Rapids Digest

Cedar Rapids, IA
With Cedar Rapids Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

