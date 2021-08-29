Odessa events coming up
(ODESSA, TX) Odessa is ready for live events.
With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.
At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.
These events are coming up in the Odessa area:
Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 01:00 AM
Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 PM
Address: 4241 Tanglewood Ln, Odessa, TX
This August 31, let's be a part of healing our community! Odessa Regional Medical Center will offer FREE covid vaccines for anyone ages 12 and up from 3-6pm on the north side of our building...
Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 04:30 PM
Address: 3952 E 42nd St # G, Odessa, TX
Come paint your favorite sisters with us while you sip your favorite wine!!
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 PM
Live music with The Outiders from 7-10 at Flair Taverna! Come see us and eat some amazing food! Also check out other
Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 07:00 PM
Address: 515 N. Adams, Odessa, TX 79761
This course is filled with essential information to help prepare for breastfeeding your infant.
Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 01:00 PM
Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 02:00 PM
Address: 4682 East University Boulevard, Odessa, TX 79762
Please join us for a Mason Jar Tissue Dispenser craft on the next segment of the Creative Expressions Experience Art Series.
