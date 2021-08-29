Cancel
Odessa, TX

Odessa events coming up

Odessa Voice
 5 days ago

(ODESSA, TX) Odessa is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Odessa area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Gtsmi_0bgT404r00

Covid Vaccine Clinic

Odessa, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 4241 Tanglewood Ln, Odessa, TX

This August 31, let's be a part of healing our community! Odessa Regional Medical Center will offer FREE covid vaccines for anyone ages 12 and up from 3-6pm on the north side of our building...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40GsMh_0bgT404r00

Soul Sisters- Wine and Paint Event

Odessa, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Address: 3952 E 42nd St # G, Odessa, TX

Come paint your favorite sisters with us while you sip your favorite wine!!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cgytk_0bgT404r00

Flair Taverna

Odessa, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Live music with The Outiders from 7-10 at Flair Taverna! Come see us and eat some amazing food! Also check out other

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IXBUB_0bgT404r00

Basic Breastfeeding Class

Odessa, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Address: 515 N. Adams, Odessa, TX 79761

This course is filled with essential information to help prepare for breastfeeding your infant.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2w0lkI_0bgT404r00

Creative Expressions Experience-Art

Odessa, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Address: 4682 East University Boulevard, Odessa, TX 79762

Please join us for a Mason Jar Tissue Dispenser craft on the next segment of the Creative Expressions Experience Art Series.

