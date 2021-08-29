Events on the Bloomington calendar

(BLOOMINGTON, IN) Bloomington has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Bloomington:

BCGC Presents Bugs!! Monday, August 30, 6:00-8:00pm Bloomington, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: Creative Glass Center, 229 W Grimes Ln, Bloomington, IN

It’s late summer in Indiana, and that means its time for BUGS! Come make a few creepy crawly friends to decorate your garden, or maybe some for your desk. Each student will make two larger or...

Northfork Fields Hike Bloomington, IN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Address: Kent Road, Bloomington, IN 47401

Learn more about wildlife management at Monroe Lake as we hike through the fields and check out the levee system in our Northfork area.

Bald Eagle Hacking Tower Hike Bloomington, IN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 08:30 AM

Address: McGowan Road, Bloomington, IN 47401

An important part of our reservoir’s history, Indiana’s Bald Eagle reintroduction program was conducted at Monroe Lake.

Stillwater Marsh Hike Bloomington, IN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 08:45 AM

Address: Kent Road, Bloomington, IN 47401

Join us for a hike through Stillwater Marsh to learn how Monroe Lake manages this area with wildlife in mind.

Worship Bloomington, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Everyone is welcome to join us for our 11am worship service.