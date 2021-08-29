Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bloomington, IN

Events on the Bloomington calendar

Posted by 
Bloomington Digest
Bloomington Digest
 5 days ago

(BLOOMINGTON, IN) Bloomington has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Bloomington:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08Hicj_0bgT3zDW00

BCGC Presents Bugs!! Monday, August 30, 6:00-8:00pm

Bloomington, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: Creative Glass Center, 229 W Grimes Ln, Bloomington, IN

It’s late summer in Indiana, and that means its time for BUGS! Come make a few creepy crawly friends to decorate your garden, or maybe some for your desk. Each student will make two larger or...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rwhAZ_0bgT3zDW00

Northfork Fields Hike

Bloomington, IN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Address: Kent Road, Bloomington, IN 47401

Learn more about wildlife management at Monroe Lake as we hike through the fields and check out the levee system in our Northfork area.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0E7Jsy_0bgT3zDW00

Bald Eagle Hacking Tower Hike

Bloomington, IN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 08:30 AM

Address: McGowan Road, Bloomington, IN 47401

An important part of our reservoir’s history, Indiana’s Bald Eagle reintroduction program was conducted at Monroe Lake.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2i21Be_0bgT3zDW00

Stillwater Marsh Hike

Bloomington, IN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 08:45 AM

Address: Kent Road, Bloomington, IN 47401

Join us for a hike through Stillwater Marsh to learn how Monroe Lake manages this area with wildlife in mind.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05ZGv9_0bgT3zDW00

Worship

Bloomington, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Everyone is welcome to join us for our 11am worship service.

Learn More

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Bloomington Digest

Bloomington Digest

Bloomington, IN
135
Followers
209
Post
10K+
Views
ABOUT

With Bloomington Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Government
Bloomington, IN
Government
City
Bloomington, IN
State
Indiana State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Creative Glass Center#Bald Eagle
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

The Memo: Texas abortion law could haunt GOP

Anti-abortion activists celebrated Thursday after the Supreme Court declined to halt a Texas law that effectively prohibits almost all pregnancy terminations in the state. But Democrats believe it is Republicans who could prove to be on the losing side politically, now that abortion has been forced back onto center-stage. The...
PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga to step down

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Friday announced that he would be stepping down from his position as his approval ratings continued to fall due to his handling of the coronavirus pandemic. Suga, 72, said he would not contest the ruling party's leadership race in a few weeks, ahead of...
Public SafetyPosted by
NBC News

Former DA indicted for allegedly 'showing favor' to men accused of killing Ahmaud Arbery

A former Georgia district attorney was indicted by a grand jury Thursday for allegedly showing preference to the men accused of killing Ahmaud Arbery last year. Jaquelyn Lee Johnson was indicted on charges of violation of oath of public officer and obstruction of a police officer, Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr announced. Johnson served as Brunswick Judicial Circuit District Attorney when Arbery, a 25-year-old Black man, was shot last February. Johnson ultimately lost re-election in November.
EnvironmentPosted by
The Hill

Ida death toll climbs to at least 46 across Northeast

At least 46 people across the Northeast have died after the remnants of Hurricane Ida poured across the region, according to USA Today. New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy (D) announced Thursday that 23 individuals were reported dead in the storm, a majority of which were caught in their vehicles by flooding.

Comments / 0

Community Policy