Joliet, IL

Live events on the horizon in Joliet

Joliet Dispatch
Joliet Dispatch
 5 days ago

(JOLIET, IL) Joliet is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Joliet:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eMPP7_0bgT3xS400

Casino Night- Fundraiser for NLYFA

New Lenox, IL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 1938 East Lincoln Highway, New Lenox, IL 60451

Join us for a Casino Night Fundraising event for the New Lenox Youth Football Association.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LSdqk_0bgT3xS400

Moms Night Out - Candy Corn Mason Jar Make and Take

Manhattan, IL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Address: 104 South State Street, Manhattan, IL 60442

Join us as local artist from Whitson Street Market teaches us how to paint your own candy corn mason jar set!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NWF8r_0bgT3xS400

Girls Night Out The Show at Joe's Grill (Joliet, IL)

Joliet, IL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Nov 11, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Nov 11, 08:30 PM

Address: 4220 West Jefferson Street, Joliet, IL 60431

Girls Night Out, the #1 Ladies Night Event Is Coming to Joliet ! Limited Tickets On Sale NOW! Open to Ages 21+ Doors open at 7pm

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2l85lj_0bgT3xS400

The British Invasion Concert with Dave Rudolf

New Lenox, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 120 Veterans Pkwy, New Lenox, IL

Join multi-award winning, gold record artist David Rudolf for a trip down memory lane (and even Penny Lane!). The night will feature music and stories from The Beatles, The Who, The Kinks and a...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gXznv_0bgT3xS400

Pints & Pork Challenge

Manhattan, IL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Address: 275 West North Street, Manhattan, IL 60442

Enjoy the best BBQ Pork and endless Craft Beer & vote on your favorites. Buy Tickets online at www.pintsandpork.com $45 advance/$60 at door.

