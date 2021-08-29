Cancel
Cumming, GA

Live events coming up in Cumming

Cumming Dispatch
 4 days ago

(CUMMING, GA) Live events are coming to Cumming.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Cumming:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OfW4p_0bgT3wZL00

REC GYMNASTICS GIRLS 1 AUGUST 2021 - Cumming, GA 2021

Cumming, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Address: 437 Pilgrim Mill Rd, Cumming, GA

Description Classes for girls to learn basic gymnastics skills through appropriate skills progression in women's events. Gymnasts begin with Girls Gym 1 and must complete an evaluation to progress...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jZWRs_0bgT3wZL00

CFAF Open House

Cumming, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 1479 Ventura Dr, Cumming, GA

Our event will begin with a presentation by our director Hedy Farley. Followed by a tour of the building and a Q & A session with the teachers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EaIZi_0bgT3wZL00

CyberAvengers/CyberPatriot Training- Cafeteria

Cumming, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 12:15 PM

Address: 1100 Lanier 400 Parkway, Cumming, GA

Monday August 30, 2021: Event listing from Alliance Academy for Innovation: Monday, August 30 from 3:15 PM to 5:00 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cf14r_0bgT3wZL00

1st Annual - Caleb Cyprian State Farm - Charity Cornhole Tournament

Cumming, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 6150 Georgia 400, #Suite A/B, Cumming, GA 30028

Come join us at NOFO Brew Co. on Sunday August 29th! It will be a fun-filled day of bean bag tossing for a great cause!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0waQKz_0bgT3wZL00

Hay Day 2021 @ Save the Horses

Cumming, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 1768 Newt Green Road, Cumming, GA 30028

Our annual Hay Day takes place on the farm @ SavetheHorses every October, and proceeds are used to purchase hay for the more than 130 rescue

