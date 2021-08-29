Live events on the horizon in Conroe

(CONROE, TX) Live events are lining up on the Conroe calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Conroe:

Upper Room Sunday Nights Conroe, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 03:30 PM

Address: 4308 W Davis St, Conroe, TX

Room: Youth Area - Rm. 200 (Upper Rm.), Youth Area - Rm. 201, Youth Area - Rm. 202, Youth Area - Rm. 203, Youth Area - Rm. 204, Youth Area - Rm. 205, Youth Area - Rm. 206, Youth Area - Rm. 207...

Cornhole Tournaments Conroe, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 13027 Hwy 105 E, Conroe, TX

$20 Per Two-Man Team Bags fly at 7:00 PM Nightly Payout

The Big Fish: Jonah's Whale of a Tale by Grace Hawthorne and Ken Medema Conroe, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 4308 W Davis St, Conroe, TX

Join us at the 11:00 worship service on August 29 as our Children's Choirs present The Big Fish: Jonah's Whale of a Tale by Grace Hawthorne and Ken Medema. We are sharing this long-postponed...

Open House at CenterWell Senior Primary Care of Conroe Conroe, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 381 S Loop 336 W, Conroe, TX

Come join CenterWell Senior Primary Care for their Open House event

Conroe High School Class of 1971 50 Year Reunion Conroe, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 08:00 PM

Address: 2017 North Frazier Street, #suite D2, Conroe, TX 77301

Welcome, this E ticket portal will email a confirmation and a pdf ticket for admission to our reunion event.