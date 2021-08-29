Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Conroe, TX

Live events on the horizon in Conroe

Posted by 
Conroe Digest
Conroe Digest
 5 days ago

(CONROE, TX) Live events are lining up on the Conroe calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Conroe:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=132SbO_0bgT3vgc00

Upper Room Sunday Nights

Conroe, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 03:30 PM

Address: 4308 W Davis St, Conroe, TX

Room: Youth Area - Rm. 200 (Upper Rm.), Youth Area - Rm. 201, Youth Area - Rm. 202, Youth Area - Rm. 203, Youth Area - Rm. 204, Youth Area - Rm. 205, Youth Area - Rm. 206, Youth Area - Rm. 207...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3onKC8_0bgT3vgc00

Cornhole Tournaments

Conroe, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 13027 Hwy 105 E, Conroe, TX

$20 Per Two-Man Team Bags fly at 7:00 PM Nightly Payout

Learn More

The Big Fish: Jonah's Whale of a Tale by Grace Hawthorne and Ken Medema

Conroe, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 4308 W Davis St, Conroe, TX

Join us at the 11:00 worship service on August 29 as our Children's Choirs present The Big Fish: Jonah's Whale of a Tale by Grace Hawthorne and Ken Medema. We are sharing this long-postponed...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12HirZ_0bgT3vgc00

Open House at CenterWell Senior Primary Care of Conroe

Conroe, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 381 S Loop 336 W, Conroe, TX

Come join CenterWell Senior Primary Care for their Open House event

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZOc3q_0bgT3vgc00

Conroe High School Class of 1971 50 Year Reunion

Conroe, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 08:00 PM

Address: 2017 North Frazier Street, #suite D2, Conroe, TX 77301

Welcome, this E ticket portal will email a confirmation and a pdf ticket for admission to our reunion event.

Learn More

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Conroe Digest

Conroe Digest

Conroe, TX
105
Followers
203
Post
8K+
Views
ABOUT

With Conroe Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Government
Conroe, TX
Government
City
Conroe, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ken Medema
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#E Ticket#Upper Rm#Youth Area Rm#Children S Choirs#Centerwell
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

The Memo: Texas abortion law could haunt GOP

Anti-abortion activists celebrated Thursday after the Supreme Court declined to halt a Texas law that effectively prohibits almost all pregnancy terminations in the state. But Democrats believe it is Republicans who could prove to be on the losing side politically, now that abortion has been forced back onto center-stage. The...
PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga to step down

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Friday announced that he would be stepping down from his position as his approval ratings continued to fall due to his handling of the coronavirus pandemic. Suga, 72, said he would not contest the ruling party's leadership race in a few weeks, ahead of...
Public SafetyPosted by
NBC News

Former DA indicted for allegedly 'showing favor' to men accused of killing Ahmaud Arbery

A former Georgia district attorney was indicted by a grand jury Thursday for allegedly showing preference to the men accused of killing Ahmaud Arbery last year. Jaquelyn Lee Johnson was indicted on charges of violation of oath of public officer and obstruction of a police officer, Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr announced. Johnson served as Brunswick Judicial Circuit District Attorney when Arbery, a 25-year-old Black man, was shot last February. Johnson ultimately lost re-election in November.
EnvironmentPosted by
The Hill

Ida death toll climbs to at least 46 across Northeast

At least 46 people across the Northeast have died after the remnants of Hurricane Ida poured across the region, according to USA Today. New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy (D) announced Thursday that 23 individuals were reported dead in the storm, a majority of which were caught in their vehicles by flooding.

Comments / 0

Community Policy