Santa Maria events coming up

Deja de Sangrar (Stop The Bleed) Santa Maria, CA

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 421 S. McCleeland Street, Santa Maria, CA 93455

Come learn how to save a life and learn how to control major bleeding as a result of traumatic situations, such as vehicle accidents, etc.

Prophetic Bootcamp Santa Maria, CA

Starts at: Fri Nov 11, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 07:30 PM

Address: 3010 Skyway Drive, # C, Santa Maria, CA 93455

Join people from all over the world either online or in Santa Maria, CA to be activated, equipped, and deployed in the prophetic!

Bingo is Back! (Open to the public) Santa Maria, CA

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 11:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 02:15 PM

Address: 1309 N Bradley Rd, Santa Maria, CA

Bingo is back at the Lodge every Tuesday with the full Pub Grub menu and is always open to the public for those 18 and over. 4:00 - Doors open 5:00 - Kitchen starts serving 6:30 - Early...

Pro Wrestling Unplugged: Santa Maria, Ca Santa Maria, CA

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 10:00 PM

Address: 313 West Tunnell Street, Santa Maria, CA 93458

Pro Wrestling Unplugged returns to Santa Maria, California. The show will be live at the Veteran’s Memorial Building Friday September 10th

Boy's Council-Elementary/Jr. High Santa Maria, CA

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 10:30 AM

Address: 526 E Chapel St, Santa Maria, CA

[NORTH COUNTY] Boy’s Council for Elementary and Jr. Highs is ... Read more