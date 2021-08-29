Cancel
Santa Maria, CA

Santa Maria events coming up

Santa Maria Journal
Santa Maria Journal
 4 days ago

(SANTA MARIA, CA) Santa Maria is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Santa Maria area:

Deja de Sangrar (Stop The Bleed)

Santa Maria, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 421 S. McCleeland Street, Santa Maria, CA 93455

Come learn how to save a life and learn how to control major bleeding as a result of traumatic situations, such as vehicle accidents, etc.

Prophetic Bootcamp

Santa Maria, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Nov 11, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 07:30 PM

Address: 3010 Skyway Drive, # C, Santa Maria, CA 93455

Join people from all over the world either online or in Santa Maria, CA to be activated, equipped, and deployed in the prophetic!

Bingo is Back! (Open to the public)

Santa Maria, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 11:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 02:15 PM

Address: 1309 N Bradley Rd, Santa Maria, CA

Bingo is back at the Lodge every Tuesday with the full Pub Grub menu and is always open to the public for those 18 and over. 4:00 - Doors open 5:00 - Kitchen starts serving 6:30 - Early...

Pro Wrestling Unplugged: Santa Maria, Ca

Santa Maria, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 10:00 PM

Address: 313 West Tunnell Street, Santa Maria, CA 93458

Pro Wrestling Unplugged returns to Santa Maria, California. The show will be live at the Veteran’s Memorial Building Friday September 10th

Boy’s Council-Elementary/Jr. High

Santa Maria, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 10:30 AM

Address: 526 E Chapel St, Santa Maria, CA

[NORTH COUNTY] Boy’s Council for Elementary and Jr. Highs is ... Read more

ABOUT

With Santa Maria Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

