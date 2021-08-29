Victorville calendar: What's coming up

(VICTORVILLE, CA) Live events are coming to Victorville.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Victorville:

How To Save and Fix your Relationship/Marriage- Victorville Victorville, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Address: Virtual Via Zoom, Victorville, CA 92394

Save & Fix Your Relationship/Marriage Without Having To Go To Long Term Couples Counselling Using My Proven 4SX Dating System

Women's Pistol Program Victorville, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Dec 12, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Dec 12, 09:00 PM

Address: 16699 Stoddard Wells Road, Victorville, CA 92395

The Women's Pistol Program is our monthly night out for Ladies to come and shoot in a safe & fun environment.

CCW Prep - Live Fire Course Victorville, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Dec 12, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Dec 12, 10:00 PM

Address: 16699 Stoddard Wells Road, Victorville, CA 92395

THIS IS A LIVE FIRE COURSE! The CCW Prep Course is the 1st Tuesday of each Month. $25 per person.

Pistol Range Specific Training Must be an AVGC Probationary Member Victorville, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Nov 11, 06:30 PM

Ends at: Wed Nov 11, 09:30 PM

Address: 16699 Stoddard Wells Road, Victorville, CA 92395

THIS IS ONLY OPEN TO APPLE VALLEY GUN CLUB PROBATIONARY MEMBERS! YOU WILL BE TURNED AWAY IF YOU DO NOT BRING YOUR PROBATIONARY ID CARD

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Address: 16699 Stoddard Wells Rd, Victorville, CA 92395

CCW Class for Utah, Arizona, Florida, & Virginia - Includes all 4 States. Range fees are included. There are no surprise up-charges.