Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Victorville, CA

Victorville calendar: What's coming up

Posted by 
Victorville Today
Victorville Today
 5 days ago

(VICTORVILLE, CA) Live events are coming to Victorville.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Victorville:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AGzp4_0bgT3tvA00

How To Save and Fix your Relationship/Marriage- Victorville

Victorville, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Address: Virtual Via Zoom, Victorville, CA 92394

Save & Fix Your Relationship/Marriage Without Having To Go To Long Term Couples Counselling Using My Proven 4SX Dating System

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0602mx_0bgT3tvA00

Women's Pistol Program

Victorville, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Dec 12, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Dec 12, 09:00 PM

Address: 16699 Stoddard Wells Road, Victorville, CA 92395

The Women's Pistol Program is our monthly night out for Ladies to come and shoot in a safe & fun environment.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aNQm0_0bgT3tvA00

CCW Prep - Live Fire Course

Victorville, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Dec 12, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Dec 12, 10:00 PM

Address: 16699 Stoddard Wells Road, Victorville, CA 92395

THIS IS A LIVE FIRE COURSE! The CCW Prep Course is the 1st Tuesday of each Month. $25 per person.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ptNhW_0bgT3tvA00

Pistol Range Specific Training Must be an AVGC Probationary Member

Victorville, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Nov 11, 06:30 PM

Ends at: Wed Nov 11, 09:30 PM

Address: 16699 Stoddard Wells Road, Victorville, CA 92395

THIS IS ONLY OPEN TO APPLE VALLEY GUN CLUB PROBATIONARY MEMBERS! YOU WILL BE TURNED AWAY IF YOU DO NOT BRING YOUR PROBATIONARY ID CARD

Learn More

CCW Multi-State Class. Includes Utah, Arizona, Florida and Virginia

Victorville, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Address: 16699 Stoddard Wells Rd, Victorville, CA 92395

CCW Class for Utah, Arizona, Florida, & Virginia  - Includes all 4 States. Range fees are included. There are no surprise up-charges.

Learn More

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Victorville Today

Victorville Today

Victorville, CA
210
Followers
195
Post
20K+
Views
ABOUT

With Victorville Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Victorville, CA
Government
State
Arizona State
State
Virginia State
City
Victorville, CA
Local
California Government
State
Florida State
State
Utah State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stoddard Wells Road
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Zoom
News Break
Politics
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

The Memo: Texas abortion law could haunt GOP

Anti-abortion activists celebrated Thursday after the Supreme Court declined to halt a Texas law that effectively prohibits almost all pregnancy terminations in the state. But Democrats believe it is Republicans who could prove to be on the losing side politically, now that abortion has been forced back onto center-stage. The...
PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga to step down

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Friday announced that he would be stepping down from his position as his approval ratings continued to fall due to his handling of the coronavirus pandemic. Suga, 72, said he would not contest the ruling party's leadership race in a few weeks, ahead of...
Public SafetyPosted by
NBC News

Former DA indicted for allegedly 'showing favor' to men accused of killing Ahmaud Arbery

A former Georgia district attorney was indicted by a grand jury Thursday for allegedly showing preference to the men accused of killing Ahmaud Arbery last year. Jaquelyn Lee Johnson was indicted on charges of violation of oath of public officer and obstruction of a police officer, Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr announced. Johnson served as Brunswick Judicial Circuit District Attorney when Arbery, a 25-year-old Black man, was shot last February. Johnson ultimately lost re-election in November.
EnvironmentPosted by
The Hill

Ida death toll climbs to at least 46 across Northeast

At least 46 people across the Northeast have died after the remnants of Hurricane Ida poured across the region, according to USA Today. New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy (D) announced Thursday that 23 individuals were reported dead in the storm, a majority of which were caught in their vehicles by flooding.

Comments / 0

Community Policy