Santa Barbara events calendar

(SANTA BARBARA, CA) Santa Barbara has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Santa Barbara area:

World Beat Party: SHARON KATZ & THE PEACE TRAIN Santa Barbara, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 01:30 AM

Address: 423 State Street, Santa Barbara, CA 93101

Music Alley Presents: From South Africa and the world, Sharon Katz & The Peace Train.

Santa Barbara Studio Artists' 2021 Open Studios Tour ~ Labor Day Weekend Santa Barbara, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Address: 631 Garden Street, Santa Barbara, CA 93101

Santa Barbara Studio Artists announce their 20th Annual Open Studios Tour to benefit the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County.

VIP CULINARY WORKSHOP A LA CARTE MENU Santa Barbara, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Address: bath street, Santa Barbara, CA 93101

VIP CULINARY WORKSHOP : A LA CARTE MENU WHY ? Choose one apetizer (« entrée » in french), one entrée (« plat » in french) and one dess

Borein and His Circle of Friends Opening Santa Barbara, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 05:30 PM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Address: 136 East de la Guerra, Santa Barbara, CA 93101

Join us for the celebratory opening of our latest exhibition featuring Edward Borein and his artist friends.

VIP Petcare at Lemos Feed & Pet Supply Santa Barbara, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 02:30 PM

Address: 330 E. Gutierrez Street, Santa Barbara, CA 93101

Community clinics provide affordable, convenient walk-in veterinary services. Event RSVPs, reservations or appointments are not accepted.