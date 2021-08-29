Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Santa Barbara, CA

Santa Barbara events calendar

Posted by 
Santa Barbara Times
Santa Barbara Times
 4 days ago

(SANTA BARBARA, CA) Santa Barbara has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Santa Barbara area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iL69W_0bgT3s2R00

World Beat Party: SHARON KATZ & THE PEACE TRAIN

Santa Barbara, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 01:30 AM

Address: 423 State Street, Santa Barbara, CA 93101

Music Alley Presents: From South Africa and the world, Sharon Katz & The Peace Train.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4a9l1w_0bgT3s2R00

Santa Barbara Studio Artists' 2021 Open Studios Tour ~ Labor Day Weekend

Santa Barbara, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Address: 631 Garden Street, Santa Barbara, CA 93101

Santa Barbara Studio Artists announce their 20th Annual Open Studios Tour to benefit the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UwJ46_0bgT3s2R00

VIP CULINARY WORKSHOP A LA CARTE MENU

Santa Barbara, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Address: bath street, Santa Barbara, CA 93101

VIP CULINARY WORKSHOP : A LA CARTE MENU WHY ? Choose one apetizer (« entrée » in french), one entrée (« plat » in french) and one dess

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ec5dt_0bgT3s2R00

Borein and His Circle of Friends Opening

Santa Barbara, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 05:30 PM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Address: 136 East de la Guerra, Santa Barbara, CA 93101

Join us for the celebratory opening of our latest exhibition featuring Edward Borein and his artist friends.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1m0wMV_0bgT3s2R00

VIP Petcare at Lemos Feed & Pet Supply

Santa Barbara, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 02:30 PM

Address: 330 E. Gutierrez Street, Santa Barbara, CA 93101

Community clinics provide affordable, convenient walk-in veterinary services. Event RSVPs, reservations or appointments are not accepted.

Learn More

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Santa Barbara Times

Santa Barbara Times

Santa Barbara, CA
71
Followers
210
Post
6K+
Views
ABOUT

With Santa Barbara Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
Santa Barbara County, CA
Government
County
Santa Barbara County, CA
Santa Barbara, CA
Government
Local
California Government
City
Santa Barbara, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Edward Borein
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#A La Carte#Sun Oct 10#French#Event Rsvps
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Country
South Africa
Related
Texas StatePosted by
CNN

Biden launches federal effort to respond to Texas law as he faces pressure to protect abortion

(CNN) — A new Texas law that effectively bans most abortions prompted President Joe Biden on Wednesday to use a word he'd entirely avoided as president: "Abortion." The absence of the word in Biden's public remarks and statements has frustrated activists, who say it reflects an issue that fell off the priority list even as women's right to an abortion comes under threat in states across the Midwest and South.
PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga to step down

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Friday announced that he would be stepping down from his position as his approval ratings continued to fall due to his handling of the coronavirus pandemic. Suga, 72, said he would not contest the ruling party's leadership race in a few weeks, ahead of...
California StateNBC News

Caldor Fire evacuation orders eased; favorable weather to aid battle against California blaze

Authorities lifted some evacuation orders in El Dorado County, where the tenacious Caldor Fire had displaced thousands in the Northern California community. Calmer winds and moderate humidity assisted firefighters Thursday in their efforts to slow down the wildfire that began on Aug. 14. The Caldor Fire is considered California’s 15th largest in state history, spanning about 210,000 acres, officials said. The fire was 25 percent contained as of Thursday afternoon.

Comments / 0

Community Policy