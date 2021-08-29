Lafayette events coming soon

(LAFAYETTE, LA) Live events are coming to Lafayette.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Lafayette:

Ragin' Rock'n'Bowl Lafayette, LA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:30 PM

Address: 905 Jefferson Street, Lafayette, LA 70501

UL Lafayette’s Homecoming Week officially kicks off at Rock’n’Bowl on October 24!

November Book du Mois: The Final Girls Support Group Lafayette, LA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 09:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 10:30 AM

Address: 302 A Jefferson Street, Lafayette, LA 70501

A fast-paced, thrilling horror novel that follows a group of heroines to die for

Trivia Night at The Grouse Room! Lafayette, LA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Address: 417 JEFFERSON STREET, Lafayette, LA 70501

Join us for FREE TRIVIA Thursdays from 7pm-8:30pm! Hosted by Nancy Roy, Pigeon Post Trivia categories change every week & top 3 teams win!

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 537 Jefferson Street, Lafayette, LA 70501

The 39 Cents Show: Highway 39 Tour! Lafeyette, LA. Comedy Show

September Book du Mois: Eartheater Lafayette, LA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 09:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 10:30 AM

Address: 302 A Jefferson Street, Lafayette, LA 70501

“One of the most outstanding Latin American short novels of the year.”—New York Times