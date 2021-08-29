Columbia events coming up

(COLUMBIA, MO) Live events are coming to Columbia.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Columbia area:

Pumpkins and Ponies

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Address: 8101 highway ww, columbia, MO 65201

Join us for some fall, farm fun and learn about our program!

KULINARISCHE WELTREISE IN FRANKFURT MIT SHARING PLATE FOOD TOURS

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Address: Treffpunkt variiert nach den verschiedenen Touren. Genaue Infos werden 1-2 Tage vor Veranstaltungsbeginn per Email versendet., Opernplatz 1, 60313 Frankfurt am Main, 65201 Frankfurt am Main

Unsere Sharing Plate Reisen in die kulinarische Welt Frankfurts gehen wieder los!

Party on the Roof

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Address: 1111 East Broadway, Columbia, MO 65201

YOU'RE INVITED! Join us for a fun evening of great food generously provided by The Roof at the Broadway Hotel. Live music and art!

Unity Musician Meeting

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 09:15 AM

Address: 1600 W Broadway, Columbia, MO

Calling all musicians!! It's time to gather and talk about envisioning our collective musical future at Unity of Columbia. Join us after service, in the sanctuary, at 11:15, for a time of...

UofSC vs. Mizzou Pre-Game Happy Hour

Starts at: Fri Nov 11, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Nov 11, 04:00 PM

Address: 816 E Broadway, Columbia, MO 65201

Join us for a happy hour Friday, November 12 before the Gamecocks take on the Tigers in *the other Columbia*!