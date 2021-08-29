Cancel
Yuma, AZ

Yuma calendar: Coming events

Yuma Daily
Yuma Daily
 5 days ago

(YUMA, AZ) Live events are lining up on the Yuma calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Yuma:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZjKhF_0bgT3ns200

Academy Mortgage's 11th Client Appreciation

Yuma, AZ | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Nov 11, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Nov 11, 08:00 PM

Address: 1375 West 16th Street, #B, Yuma, AZ 85364

This event is ALL ABOUT YOU. Enjoy complimentary food, drinks, and FUN! Bring family and friends and let us celebrate how THANKFUL we are!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0W8YeI_0bgT3ns200

Open House: 5:00 PM - 9:00 PM at 201 E 30th St

Yuma, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Open House for MLS# 20212727 in Yuma Country Club starts on Sat, Aug 7, 2021 from 5:00 PM to 9:00 PM MST.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GzUau_0bgT3ns200

Yuma Welcome Aboard Brief

Yuma, AZ | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Address: Building 1200, Hart St., Yuma, AZ 85369

Welcome to MCAS Yuma! We'll introduce you to the on and off-base community as you settle into your new duty station. Registration Req'd.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RME9v_0bgT3ns200

Fuddle's Fun Run

Yuma, AZ | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: Ave A and 28th Street, Yuma, AZ 85364

Fuddle's Fun Run is BACK!!! We can't wait to see the kids and families back for a morning full of energy and smiles.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ePv41_0bgT3ns200

Healthy Selfie Workshop

Yuma, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Address: 1440 W Desert Hills Dr, Yuma, AZ

While kids are in school, Come learn skin care basics from cleaning, toning, moisturizing and nutrition.

