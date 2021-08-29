Saginaw events coming up
(SAGINAW, MI) Saginaw is ready for live events.
With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.
At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.
Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Saginaw:
Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 04:00 PM
Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 09:00 PM
Address: 308 South Hamilton Street, Saginaw, MI 48602
Grammy Award winning “Cult of personality” Living Colour Corey Clover brings his band “Disciple of Verity” to Hamilton St Pub Saginaw, MI
Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 07:00 AM
Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 02:00 PM
Address: 1730 S Washington Ave #2876, Saginaw, MI
Beginning April 21st, we will be OPEN to the public every day from 10AM to 5PM The Fossil Find, Rainforest Run Playground and new Conductor’s Tower will be open! We are patiently waiting on...
Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 03:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 03:00 PM
Address: 625 South 17th Street, Saginaw, MI 48601
Revive is a retreat for restoration, healing, revelation and rest. God wants to give you complete healing in every area of your life!
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 PM
Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 06:00 PM
Address: 7500 Venoy Rd, Saginaw, MI
We are looking for; -Scare Actors -Ticket Booth -Security -Makeup Artist -Maintenance -Parking Attendants -Merchandise Sales Team - AND MORE!! If you are interested, we have numerous dates...
Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 04:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 08:30 PM
Address: 110 Florence Street, Saginaw, MI 48602
Come on out for Anger Management Tribute Night with Bimp Lizkit
