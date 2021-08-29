Cancel
Saginaw, MI

Saginaw events coming up

Saginaw Dispatch
Saginaw Dispatch
 5 days ago

(SAGINAW, MI) Saginaw is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Saginaw:

Disciple of Verity Feat: Corey Glover of Living Colour

Saginaw, MI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 09:00 PM

Address: 308 South Hamilton Street, Saginaw, MI 48602

Grammy Award winning “Cult of personality” Living Colour Corey Clover brings his band “Disciple of Verity” to Hamilton St Pub Saginaw, MI

Open for the Season @ Saginaw Children’s Zoo

Saginaw, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 1730 S Washington Ave #2876, Saginaw, MI

Beginning April 21st, we will be OPEN to the public every day from 10AM to 5PM The Fossil Find, Rainforest Run Playground and new Conductor’s Tower will be open! We are patiently waiting on...

Revive is a retreat for restoration, healing, revelation and rest.

Saginaw, MI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Address: 625 South 17th Street, Saginaw, MI 48601

Revive is a retreat for restoration, healing, revelation and rest. God wants to give you complete healing in every area of your life!

Scare Actor/Staff - Open Interviews and Meet and Greet

Saginaw, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Address: 7500 Venoy Rd, Saginaw, MI

We are looking for; -Scare Actors -Ticket Booth -Security -Makeup Artist -Maintenance -Parking Attendants -Merchandise Sales Team - AND MORE!! If you are interested, we have numerous dates...

Bimp Lizkit / White Pony / REDBURN

Saginaw, MI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 08:30 PM

Address: 110 Florence Street, Saginaw, MI 48602

Come on out for Anger Management Tribute Night with Bimp Lizkit

