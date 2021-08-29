Cancel
Newark, DE

Newark calendar: What's coming up

Newark Bulletin
Newark Bulletin
 5 days ago

(NEWARK, DE) Live events are coming to Newark.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Newark:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CcICB_0bgT3kDr00

GHS Dragons Alumni Reunion 1976-1986 - GHS Football Game

Newark, DE | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Address: 1901 South College Avenue, Newark, DE 19702

Join your fellow GHS Alumni from the Early Years to help CHEER the Glasgow Dragons to VICTORY!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XJG7B_0bgT3kDr00

Higher Ground

Bear, DE | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 02:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Address: 1857 Pulaski Highway, Bear, DE 19701

Higher Ground is all about uplifting the consciousness of the community in an atmosphere that creates a vibe of connectivity.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ib5t1_0bgT3kDr00

Nicks In Time and Shadows Of The Night

Newark, DE | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 10:00 PM

Address: 618 Plaza Drive, Newark, DE 19702

Nicks In Time, performing the music of Stevie Nicks and Fleetwood Mac. With special guest Shadows Of The Night. A tribute to Pat Benatar.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ax3cJ_0bgT3kDr00

Barre & Yoga at the Brewery

Newark, DE | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Address: 674 Pencader Drive, Newark, DE 19702

Start your weekend off with barre and/or yoga at the brewery! Each class includes a beverage afterwards.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SXKlz_0bgT3kDr00

The Ancient Mariners With Special Guest Stage 3

Newark, DE | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 10:00 PM

Address: 618 Plaza Drive, Newark, DE 19702

The Ancient Mariners the premier iron Maiden tribute experience. With special guest Stage 3.

