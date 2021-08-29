Waco calendar: Events coming up
(WACO, TX) Waco has a full slate of live events coming up.
With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.
Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.
These events are coming up in the Waco area:
Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Tue Nov 11, 08:00 PM
Address: Participate from home!, Waco, TX 76702
We are so excited to team up again with Megan Osborne, Mrs Northern Virginia, as a Champion for our Children!
Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 08:00 PM
Address: Participate from home!, Waco, TX 76702
Did you know that National Brave Day is on September 24, 2021?
Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 PM
Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 07:30 PM
Address: 123 Main Street, Waco, TX 76701
Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!
Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 12:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 02:00 PM
Address: 723 Austin Avenue, #1, Waco, TX 76701
Join us for Moon Mountain Macramé's next exciting workshop! We're making coasters in one of the coolest bars in Downtown Waco.
Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 PM
Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:30 PM
Address: Virtual Via Zoom, Waco, TX 76702
Save & Fix Your Relationship/Marriage Without Having To Go To Long Term Couples Counselling Using My Proven 4SX Dating System
