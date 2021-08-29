Cancel
Waco, TX

Waco calendar: Events coming up

Waco Today
Waco Today
 5 days ago

(WACO, TX) Waco has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Waco area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ECcRX_0bgT3jL800

2021 Champs for the Children 5K 10K 13.1 26.2-Participate from Home.Save $5

Waco, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Nov 11, 08:00 PM

Address: Participate from home!, Waco, TX 76702

We are so excited to team up again with Megan Osborne, Mrs Northern Virginia, as a Champion for our Children!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07zfYx_0bgT3jL800

2021 Brave Kid Forever 1/2 M 1M 5K 10K -Participate from Home. Save $3

Waco, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Address: Participate from home!, Waco, TX 76702

Did you know that National Brave Day is on September 24, 2021?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gLzxN_0bgT3jL800

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

Waco, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 07:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Waco, TX 76701

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ad1BH_0bgT3jL800

Pre-Sale Macramé Workshop - Coasters

Waco, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Address: 723 Austin Avenue, #1, Waco, TX 76701

Join us for Moon Mountain Macramé's next exciting workshop! We're making coasters in one of the coolest bars in Downtown Waco.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ayUZC_0bgT3jL800

How To Save and Fix your Relationship/Marriage- Waco

Waco, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Address: Virtual Via Zoom, Waco, TX 76702

Save & Fix Your Relationship/Marriage Without Having To Go To Long Term Couples Counselling Using My Proven 4SX Dating System

Waco Today

Waco Today

Waco, TX
With Waco Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

