Waco calendar: Events coming up

(WACO, TX) Waco has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Waco area:

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Nov 11, 08:00 PM

Address: Participate from home!, Waco, TX 76702

We are so excited to team up again with Megan Osborne, Mrs Northern Virginia, as a Champion for our Children!

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Address: Participate from home!, Waco, TX 76702

Did you know that National Brave Day is on September 24, 2021?

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles! Waco, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 07:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Waco, TX 76701

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

Pre-Sale Macramé Workshop - Coasters Waco, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Address: 723 Austin Avenue, #1, Waco, TX 76701

Join us for Moon Mountain Macramé's next exciting workshop! We're making coasters in one of the coolest bars in Downtown Waco.

How To Save and Fix your Relationship/Marriage- Waco Waco, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Address: Virtual Via Zoom, Waco, TX 76702

Save & Fix Your Relationship/Marriage Without Having To Go To Long Term Couples Counselling Using My Proven 4SX Dating System