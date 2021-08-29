Ann Arbor calendar: What's coming up

(ANN ARBOR, MI) Ann Arbor is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Ann Arbor area:

VIP Petcare at Pet Supplies Plus Ann Arbor, MI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 2224 South Main St., Ann Arbor, MI 48103

Community clinics provide affordable, convenient walk-in veterinary services. Event RSVPs, reservations or appointments are not accepted.

Thinkful Webinar | Intro to JavaScript: Build a Guessing Game Ann Arbor, MI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 06:30 PM

Address: Online, Ann Arbor, MI 48103

We’ll help you build a simple guessing game while learning the fundamentals of JavaScript, the most popular programming language. You’ll learn to code, and instantly see the results of your efforts.

Just Between Friends Ann Arbor Fall Sale Ann Arbor, MI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Address: 5055 Ann Arbor-Saline Rd., Ann Arbor, Ann Arbor, MI 48103

Shop gently used children's items sold by local families at great prices!

Living Grace Ministry Sunday Service Ann Arbor, MI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:30 AM

Address: 1526 Franklin Street, Ann Arbor, MI 48103

Welcome! Please join Living Grace Ministry as we resume in-person worship!

All About Heat Pumps! at the Ann Arbor Distilling Company. Ann Arbor, MI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 02:30 PM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 220 Felch Street, Ann Arbor, MI 48103

A deep dive into air-source heat pumps for water and home heating (and cooling!) in cold climates.