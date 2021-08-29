Ann Arbor calendar: What's coming up
(ANN ARBOR, MI) Ann Arbor is ready for live events.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.
These events are coming up in the Ann Arbor area:
Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 02:00 PM
Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 04:00 PM
Address: 2224 South Main St., Ann Arbor, MI 48103
Community clinics provide affordable, convenient walk-in veterinary services. Event RSVPs, reservations or appointments are not accepted.
Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 06:30 PM
Address: Online, Ann Arbor, MI 48103
We’ll help you build a simple guessing game while learning the fundamentals of JavaScript, the most popular programming language. You’ll learn to code, and instantly see the results of your efforts.
Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 01:00 PM
Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 10:00 AM
Address: 5055 Ann Arbor-Saline Rd., Ann Arbor, Ann Arbor, MI 48103
Shop gently used children's items sold by local families at great prices!
Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 08:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:30 AM
Address: 1526 Franklin Street, Ann Arbor, MI 48103
Welcome! Please join Living Grace Ministry as we resume in-person worship!
Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 02:30 PM
Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 05:00 PM
Address: 220 Felch Street, Ann Arbor, MI 48103
A deep dive into air-source heat pumps for water and home heating (and cooling!) in cold climates.
