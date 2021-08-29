Melbourne events coming soon

(MELBOURNE, FL) Live events are coming to Melbourne.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Melbourne:

The SOLIDWORKS Simulation You May and May Not Know Melbourne, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 02:30 PM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 04:30 PM

Address: 2412 Irwin Street, Melbourne, FL 32901

Are you concerned about the reliability of your products? How do you know if you have the optimum design?

Comedians in Drag doing Comedy at Iron Oak Post (Melbourne, FL) Melbourne, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Address: 2023 MELBOURNE CT, MELBOURNE, FL 32901

A novelty, gender-bending comedy show where local comedians compete in drag to compete for their local title of Miss/Mr. Melbourne.

WALKING BROKEN 2021 Melbourne, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Nov 11, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Nov 11, 08:00 AM

Address: 200 Rialto Place, Melbourne, FL 32901

WALKING BROKEN 2021 (WAKE UP & WALK) FRI. NOV.12TH at 6PM, SAT. 10AM- SUN. NOV. 14TH 2021 at 11AM

Drive-Boo Trick or Treat at the Melbourne Auditorium Melbourne, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 625 East Hibiscus Boulevard, Melbourne, FL 32901

The City of Melbourne's Parks & Recreation Department is hosting their 2nd annual Drive Thru Trick or Treat at the Melbourne Auditorium!

TechRev On Tap Melbourne, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 01:30 PM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Address: 1800 West Hibiscus Boulevard, #Suite 115, Melbourne, FL 32901

Informal get together to discuss technology with TechRev. We will provide apps (the food kind), and the 1st round of drinks!