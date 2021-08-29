Coming soon: Pueblo events

(PUEBLO, CO) Pueblo is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Pueblo:

Pueblo,CO- (In Person & Virtual) All Recovery Meetings Pueblo, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Please join us either in person or virtually! Join us by following the link: Enter this link to our Recovery Solutions Online room on LifeSize, https://call.lifesizecloud.com/6358399 Or Join us at...

Harvest Fest 2021 Pueblo, CO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 101 North Union Avenue, Pueblo, CO 81003

HARVEST FEST 2021– PDI’s largest fundraiser event of the year! ALL proceeds from this event will support the everyday operations of PDI.

2021 Sugar Skulls and Marigolds Pueblo, CO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 10:30 PM

Address: 320 Central Main Street, Pueblo, CO 81003

MARGARITAS. MARIACHI. COMIDA. This award-winning annual event is a celebration of Mexican culture!

Lessons From the Table Pueblo, CO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Address: 220 West 10th Street, Pueblo, CO 81003

An opportunity for children to learn more about Communion within the PC(USA)

Colorado Republican Awards Dinner Pueblo, CO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 09:00 PM

Address: 320 Central Main Street, Pueblo, CO 81003

Join the Colorado Republican Committee and Chairwoman Kristi Burton Brown for the Republican Awards Dinner