Coming soon: Pueblo events
(PUEBLO, CO) Pueblo is ready for live events.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.
Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Pueblo:
Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 12:00 AM
Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 01:00 PM
Please join us either in person or virtually! Join us by following the link: Enter this link to our Recovery Solutions Online room on LifeSize, https://call.lifesizecloud.com/6358399 Or Join us at...
Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 01:00 PM
Address: 101 North Union Avenue, Pueblo, CO 81003
HARVEST FEST 2021– PDI’s largest fundraiser event of the year! ALL proceeds from this event will support the everyday operations of PDI.
Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 04:00 PM
Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 10:30 PM
Address: 320 Central Main Street, Pueblo, CO 81003
MARGARITAS. MARIACHI. COMIDA. This award-winning annual event is a celebration of Mexican culture!
Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 08:00 AM
Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 10:00 AM
Address: 220 West 10th Street, Pueblo, CO 81003
An opportunity for children to learn more about Communion within the PC(USA)
Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 06:00 PM
Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 09:00 PM
Address: 320 Central Main Street, Pueblo, CO 81003
Join the Colorado Republican Committee and Chairwoman Kristi Burton Brown for the Republican Awards Dinner
