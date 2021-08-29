Clarksville calendar: What's coming up

(CLARKSVILLE, TN) Clarksville has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Clarksville:

Hocus Pocus Magical Event Clarksville, TN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Address: 260 Needmore Road, Clarksville, TN 37040

Oh, look another GLORIOUS EVENT! Makes me SICK! Come little children… join us for a bewitching event filled with food, games, crafts & FUN!

Sexual Assault Empowerment Walk Clarksville, TN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Address: 8 Champions Way, Clarksville, TN 37040

Free Family friendly awareness walk! Join us to bring awareness to sexual assault.

The Barkley Marathons Clarksville, TN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Address: 213 Main Street, Clarksville, TN 37040

A cult-like race that saw only 10 finishers in its first 25 years. The best ultra marathon movie ever.

The Vintage Fair - Holiday Marketplace 2021 Clarksville, TN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 02:00 PM

Address: 1100 Dunlop Lane, Clarksville, TN 37040

Come out to spend a day with friends and family and shop our favorite vendors at our favorite location, Beachaven Winery.

World Of Darkness Event Clarksville, TN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Address: 260 Needmore Road, Clarksville, TN 37040

Brunch in elegance, celebrate with class, or lose yourself in Endless Night. Immerse yourself in our World of Darkness event.