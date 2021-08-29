Clarksville calendar: What's coming up
(CLARKSVILLE, TN) Clarksville has a full slate of live events coming up.
Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Clarksville:
Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 PM
Address: 260 Needmore Road, Clarksville, TN 37040
Oh, look another GLORIOUS EVENT! Makes me SICK! Come little children… join us for a bewitching event filled with food, games, crafts & FUN!
Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 10:00 AM
Address: 8 Champions Way, Clarksville, TN 37040
Free Family friendly awareness walk! Join us to bring awareness to sexual assault.
Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 07:00 PM
Address: 213 Main Street, Clarksville, TN 37040
A cult-like race that saw only 10 finishers in its first 25 years. The best ultra marathon movie ever.
Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 07:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 02:00 PM
Address: 1100 Dunlop Lane, Clarksville, TN 37040
Come out to spend a day with friends and family and shop our favorite vendors at our favorite location, Beachaven Winery.
