Clarksville, TN

Clarksville calendar: What's coming up

Clarksville Updates
Clarksville Updates
 5 days ago

(CLARKSVILLE, TN) Clarksville has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Clarksville:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AJTgI_0bgT3evV00

Hocus Pocus Magical Event

Clarksville, TN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Address: 260 Needmore Road, Clarksville, TN 37040

Oh, look another GLORIOUS EVENT! Makes me SICK! Come little children… join us for a bewitching event filled with food, games, crafts & FUN!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2waM0v_0bgT3evV00

Sexual Assault Empowerment Walk

Clarksville, TN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Address: 8 Champions Way, Clarksville, TN 37040

Free Family friendly awareness walk! Join us to bring awareness to sexual assault.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WXiHW_0bgT3evV00

The Barkley Marathons

Clarksville, TN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Address: 213 Main Street, Clarksville, TN 37040

A cult-like race that saw only 10 finishers in its first 25 years. The best ultra marathon movie ever.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2njGU7_0bgT3evV00

The Vintage Fair - Holiday Marketplace 2021

Clarksville, TN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 02:00 PM

Address: 1100 Dunlop Lane, Clarksville, TN 37040

Come out to spend a day with friends and family and shop our favorite vendors at our favorite location, Beachaven Winery.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1b2t4g_0bgT3evV00

World Of Darkness Event

Clarksville, TN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Address: 260 Needmore Road, Clarksville, TN 37040

Brunch in elegance, celebrate with class, or lose yourself in Endless Night. Immerse yourself in our World of Darkness event.

Clarksville Updates

Clarksville Updates

Clarksville, TN
With Clarksville Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

