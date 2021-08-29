What’s up Springfield: Local events calendar
(SPRINGFIELD, IL) Live events are lining up on the Springfield calendar.
With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.
Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.
Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Springfield:
Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 09:59 PM
Address: 221 South 5th Street, Springfield, IL 62701
For the first time since the pandemic, DB Entertainment’s award winning team is coming back to Springfield to rock the Wet Bar! Join us 9/3!
Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:30 PM
Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 PM
Address: 420 S 6th St, Springfield, IL
Dual Piano is back!! After a year and a half of silence due to the pandemic, the Hoogland Center for the Arts is preparing to welcome audiences back into our beloved performing arts center to...
Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 08:00 PM
Address: 406 East Adams Street, Springfield, IL 62701
Debut at Buzz Bomb Brewing. Acoustic duo with Eric Tinsley on bass.
Starts at: Mon Nov 11, 07:00 AM
Ends at: Tue Nov 11, 10:00 AM
Address: 701 East Adams Street, Springfield, IL 62701
Learn how to get easy $ for your classroom, school or district.
Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 01:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 11:00 PM
Address: 406 East Adams Street, Springfield, IL 62701
Buzz Fest Squared is our two year anniversary party AND the album release party for Square of the Roots first album
