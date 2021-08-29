What’s up Springfield: Local events calendar

(SPRINGFIELD, IL) Live events are lining up on the Springfield calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Springfield:

DB Entertainment Presents: The DBENTCO Roadshow! Springfield, IL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 09:59 PM

Address: 221 South 5th Street, Springfield, IL 62701

For the first time since the pandemic, DB Entertainment’s award winning team is coming back to Springfield to rock the Wet Bar! Join us 9/3!

Dual Piano in Concert Springfield, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 420 S 6th St, Springfield, IL

Dual Piano is back!! After a year and a half of silence due to the pandemic, the Hoogland Center for the Arts is preparing to welcome audiences back into our beloved performing arts center to...

John Drake w/Eric Tinsley at Buzz Bomb Brewing Springfield, IL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Address: 406 East Adams Street, Springfield, IL 62701

Debut at Buzz Bomb Brewing. Acoustic duo with Eric Tinsley on bass.

Grants 4 Schools Conference @ Spingfield Springfield, IL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Nov 11, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Nov 11, 10:00 AM

Address: 701 East Adams Street, Springfield, IL 62701

Learn how to get easy $ for your classroom, school or district.

Buzz Fest Squared Springfield, IL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 11:00 PM

Address: 406 East Adams Street, Springfield, IL 62701

Buzz Fest Squared is our two year anniversary party AND the album release party for Square of the Roots first album