Visalia calendar: Coming events

(VISALIA, CA) Visalia has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Visalia:

Learn To WOW with Sequoia Plaza Flowers and More! Visalia, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Back by popular demand, LEARN TO WOW, DIY with Sequoia Plaza Flowers and More! We had so much fun at July’s LEARN TO WOW and are so excited for August! Message us to register with your email...

Heartland Charter School-Vossler Farms Pumpkin Patch- Visalia Visalia, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: 26773 South Mooney Boulevard, Visalia, CA 93277

PLEASE READ THE DETAILS OF THIS FIELD TRIP CAREFULLY. EACH FIELD TRIP HAS UNIQUE GUIDELINES FOR AGES, NUMBER OF CHAPERONES, ETC. NO REFUNDS!

Rip City Baseball Camp Visalia, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Feb 02, 09:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Feb 02, 01:30 PM

Address: 900 South Conyer Street, Visalia, CA 93277

Former St. Louis Cardinals Beau R. & Professional Scout, CJ B. Present a on-day/all-day Baseball Training Camp, featuring a live workshop!

5 Secrets To 10X Sales! Get Your Health Coaching Business On Autopilot-VCA Visalia, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: Virtual via Zoom, Visalia, CA 93277

Get Your Health Coaching Business Growth On AUTOPILOT! Stop the 'cashflow rollercoaster' and START THRIVING instead of just surviving!

Oktoberfest Visalia, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 05:30 PM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 09:30 PM

Address: 26773 South Mooney Boulevard, Visalia, CA 93277

Visalia's Oktoberfest is back! With your ticket you’ll get food samplings, wine tastings, and of course, beer tastings from local breweries.