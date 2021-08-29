Visalia calendar: Coming events
(VISALIA, CA) Visalia has a full slate of live events coming up.
With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.
Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.
Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Visalia:
Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:30 AM
Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 PM
Back by popular demand, LEARN TO WOW, DIY with Sequoia Plaza Flowers and More! We had so much fun at July’s LEARN TO WOW and are so excited for August! Message us to register with your email...
Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 10:00 AM
Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 12:00 PM
Address: 26773 South Mooney Boulevard, Visalia, CA 93277
PLEASE READ THE DETAILS OF THIS FIELD TRIP CAREFULLY. EACH FIELD TRIP HAS UNIQUE GUIDELINES FOR AGES, NUMBER OF CHAPERONES, ETC. NO REFUNDS!
Starts at: Sat Feb 02, 09:30 AM
Ends at: Sat Feb 02, 01:30 PM
Address: 900 South Conyer Street, Visalia, CA 93277
Former St. Louis Cardinals Beau R. & Professional Scout, CJ B. Present a on-day/all-day Baseball Training Camp, featuring a live workshop!
Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 10:00 AM
Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 11:00 AM
Address: Virtual via Zoom, Visalia, CA 93277
Get Your Health Coaching Business Growth On AUTOPILOT! Stop the 'cashflow rollercoaster' and START THRIVING instead of just surviving!
Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 05:30 PM
Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 09:30 PM
Address: 26773 South Mooney Boulevard, Visalia, CA 93277
Visalia's Oktoberfest is back! With your ticket you’ll get food samplings, wine tastings, and of course, beer tastings from local breweries.
Comments / 0