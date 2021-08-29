Springfield events coming up

(SPRINGFIELD, MA) Live events are lining up on the Springfield calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Springfield:

First Ladies of Poverty Foundation Meet & Greet (In-Person) Springfield, MA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 02:30 PM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Address: 276 Bridge Street, Springfield, MA 01103

Join us to learn more about the people behind our organization, our resources, open jobs and how you can get involved.

Intro to Stained Glass! Springfield, MA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 09:30 AM

Address: 168 Worthington Street, Springfield, MA 01103

Learn about the history stained glass followed by some hands-on time to try it out yourself!

White Lion Comedy Night Springfield, MA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 1500 Main Street, Springfield, MA 01103

Join us at White Lion Brewing Company for comedy night with Rafi Gonzalez & Friends. Fresh Beer, Full Kitchen and plenty of laughs

Playing Favorites 2021 Springfield, MA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Address: 1365 Main Street, Springfield, MA 01103

Taija New, Myles Jeh, Ysanne, Belly Gang - led by Z1040 YOLA, Evyan, Muda, YHB, The Loviest, TAICHI, DJ Mike Torch, and Domo B!

The Western New England Fall Bridal Show 2021 Springfield, MA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Nov 11, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Nov 11, 01:00 PM

Address: 1277 Main Street, Springfield, MA 01103

Planning a wedding has never been easier....The Western New England Fall Bridal Show kicks off on November 7th at the MassMutual Center!