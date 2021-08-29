Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Springfield, MA

Springfield events coming up

Posted by 
Springfield Times
Springfield Times
 5 days ago

(SPRINGFIELD, MA) Live events are lining up on the Springfield calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Springfield:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2X1RyM_0bgT3aOb00

First Ladies of Poverty Foundation Meet & Greet (In-Person)

Springfield, MA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 02:30 PM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Address: 276 Bridge Street, Springfield, MA 01103

Join us to learn more about the people behind our organization, our resources, open jobs and how you can get involved.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WSCWa_0bgT3aOb00

Intro to Stained Glass!

Springfield, MA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 09:30 AM

Address: 168 Worthington Street, Springfield, MA 01103

Learn about the history stained glass followed by some hands-on time to try it out yourself!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2q7rYI_0bgT3aOb00

White Lion Comedy Night

Springfield, MA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 1500 Main Street, Springfield, MA 01103

Join us at White Lion Brewing Company for comedy night with Rafi Gonzalez & Friends. Fresh Beer, Full Kitchen and plenty of laughs

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xAOCE_0bgT3aOb00

Playing Favorites 2021

Springfield, MA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Address: 1365 Main Street, Springfield, MA 01103

Taija New, Myles Jeh, Ysanne, Belly Gang - led by Z1040 YOLA, Evyan, Muda, YHB, The Loviest, TAICHI, DJ Mike Torch, and Domo B!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1X4OtM_0bgT3aOb00

The Western New England Fall Bridal Show 2021

Springfield, MA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Nov 11, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Nov 11, 01:00 PM

Address: 1277 Main Street, Springfield, MA 01103

Planning a wedding has never been easier....The Western New England Fall Bridal Show kicks off on November 7th at the MassMutual Center!

Learn More

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Springfield Times

Springfield Times

Springfield, MA
99
Followers
210
Post
8K+
Views
ABOUT

With Springfield Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Springfield, MA
Government
Local
Massachusetts Government
City
Springfield, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stained Glass#Live Events#Dj#Comedy#Ma 01103 Learn#Ma 01103 Join#Rafi Gonzalez Friends#Sun Nov 11
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Jobs
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

The Memo: Texas abortion law could haunt GOP

Anti-abortion activists celebrated Thursday after the Supreme Court declined to halt a Texas law that effectively prohibits almost all pregnancy terminations in the state. But Democrats believe it is Republicans who could prove to be on the losing side politically, now that abortion has been forced back onto center-stage. The...
PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga to step down

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Friday announced that he would be stepping down from his position as his approval ratings continued to fall due to his handling of the coronavirus pandemic. Suga, 72, said he would not contest the ruling party's leadership race in a few weeks, ahead of...
Public SafetyPosted by
NBC News

Former DA indicted for allegedly 'showing favor' to men accused of killing Ahmaud Arbery

A former Georgia district attorney was indicted by a grand jury Thursday for allegedly showing preference to the men accused of killing Ahmaud Arbery last year. Jaquelyn Lee Johnson was indicted on charges of violation of oath of public officer and obstruction of a police officer, Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr announced. Johnson served as Brunswick Judicial Circuit District Attorney when Arbery, a 25-year-old Black man, was shot last February. Johnson ultimately lost re-election in November.
EnvironmentPosted by
The Hill

Ida death toll climbs to at least 46 across Northeast

At least 46 people across the Northeast have died after the remnants of Hurricane Ida poured across the region, according to USA Today. New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy (D) announced Thursday that 23 individuals were reported dead in the storm, a majority of which were caught in their vehicles by flooding.

Comments / 0

Community Policy