Beaumont, TX

Live events coming up in Beaumont

Beaumont News Watch
Beaumont News Watch
 5 days ago

(BEAUMONT, TX) Beaumont has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Beaumont:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42qbdd_0bgT3ZSk00

Celebrate 40 Years of Trinity with Jessika Tate

Beaumont, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 10 I-10, Beaumont, TX

Celebrate 40 years of faithfulness with us by welcoming the wisdom that Jessika Tate brings to us! Thank God for the gift she is to the body and the anointing that she walks in.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eHXYI_0bgT3ZSk00

Tools for School

Beaumont, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Address: 4405 Jimmy Simmons Blvd, Beaumont, TX

Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. will be collecting school supplies for local elementary school(s).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ksATa_0bgT3ZSk00

2022 First Look Bridal Tradition Show

Beaumont, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Jan 01, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jan 01, 02:00 PM

Address: 701 Main Street, Beaumont, TX 77701

Your One-Stop Shop for ALL your wedding needs! Longest standing bridal expo in the Golden Triangle Area!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Pw62G_0bgT3ZSk00

DC LIVE

Beaumont, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 01:30 PM

Address: 3890 FM3514, Beaumont, TX

Join us for a time of Worship & the Word of God from a local church, Dream Center network, or one of our Pastors on staff. Periodically, we also have prayer meetings OR Dream Center family fun...

Family Revival Weekend

Beaumont, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 10 I-10, Beaumont, TX

Join us in celebrating Trinity's 40 years of faithfulness with several events over the weekend of August 27-29th! This weekend will about ministering to Him, coming together as a family, and...

