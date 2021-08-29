Live events on the horizon in Las Cruces

(LAS CRUCES, NM) Live events are coming to Las Cruces.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Las Cruces:

Child Dedications Las Cruces, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Parenting in the early stages isn’t easy, but with direction and by being intentional, you can begin to build a spiritual foundation that lasts. And here at Real Life Church, we want to partner...

Trivia Tuesdays Las Cruces, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: Atrium at 1600, International Mall, Las Cruces, NM

Join us at Pete's Patio in the Corbett Center Student Union every Tuesday for Trivia hosted by The Round Up!

Illusions 360MD Presents: MED-ILLUSIONS & MAGIC OF RAZE MD Las Cruces, NM | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 04:30 PM

Address: 211 North Main Street, Las Cruces, NM 88001

Witness the Mind Blowing Merger of Medicine and Magic in MED-ILLUSIONS- The only HEART STOPPING show that can RE- START YOUR HEART!

Beethoven, Haydn, and Shostakovich at Good Sam! Las Cruces, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Camerata Del Sol is proud to present a glorious concert at the beautiful Good Samaritan Auditorium on August 29 at 2:00 PM. Music for string trio and string quartet, by Beethoven, Haydn, and...

George Andrews Las Cruces, NM | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 09:00 PM

Address: 211 North Main Street, Las Cruces, NM 88001

Screening of George Andrews (1970) by Las Cruces filmmaker Orville Wanzer