Tyler, TX

Live events Tyler — what’s coming up

Posted by 
Tyler News Watch
 5 days ago

(TYLER, TX) Tyler has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Tyler area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jomkd_0bgT3WoZ00

PATH Week Celebration Luncheon

Tyler, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 09:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Address: 1607 Troup Highway, Tyler, TX 75701

Join PATH for the return of our annual PATH Week Celebration Luncheon!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1n1fZs_0bgT3WoZ00

Rose City Book Club - September 2021

Tyler, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Address: 2453 Earl Campbell Pkwy, Tyler, TX 75701

We will be reading a selected book over the course of September, then will be meeting up at the end of the month to discuss it!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0luo3S_0bgT3WoZ00

Family Movie Night

Tyler, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 3502 South Broadway Avenue, #404, Tyler, TX 75701

Family Movie Night: The Willoughbys Complimentary entry for those 16 and under.

Tyler, TX
