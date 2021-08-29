Live events Tyler — what’s coming up
(TYLER, TX) Tyler has a full slate of live events coming up.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.
These events are coming up in the Tyler area:
Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 09:30 AM
Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 11:00 AM
Address: 1607 Troup Highway, Tyler, TX 75701
Join PATH for the return of our annual PATH Week Celebration Luncheon!
Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 04:00 PM
Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 06:00 PM
Address: 2453 Earl Campbell Pkwy, Tyler, TX 75701
We will be reading a selected book over the course of September, then will be meeting up at the end of the month to discuss it!
Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 07:00 PM
Address: 3502 South Broadway Avenue, #404, Tyler, TX 75701
Family Movie Night: The Willoughbys Complimentary entry for those 16 and under.
